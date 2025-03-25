Austin Hill secures part-time NASCAR Cup drive with RCR

Richard Childress Racing has signed Austin Hill for a five-race campaign in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series.

Hill will drive RCR’s additional #33 Chevrolet at Darlington, Chicago, Daytona, Bristol and Talladega with sponsorship from United Rentals. Andy Street will serve as his crew chief.

Hill has already made 10 Cup Series starts with RCR since his debut outing at Michigan in 2022, with a 14th-place finish at Daytona in 2023 being his best result in the top echelon of stock car racing.

The 30-year-old’s new part-time drive in the Cup Series will come on top of his primary commitments in NASCAR’s Xfinity series, where he is driving RCR’s #21 Chevrolet in all 33 races.

He currently sits fourth in the standings following a victory in Atlanta and a podium in Miami.

“I’m excited to compete in the No. 33 United Rentals Chevrolet again this year,” Hill said.

“United Rentals has been a longtime supporter of my career and to continue that relationship once again at the top level of our sport is special.

“I’ve enjoyed my starts in the Cup Series so far and the goal is to keep learning every time I climb into the car. We have been strategic with adding new tracks to the lineup each season, which allows me to gain valuable experience.

“Racing for Richard at any level is an honour, but especially in the Cup Series. The focus remains on winning the Xfinity Series championship in November, but any laps in the Cup car are important for the future.”

Here is Hill’s full five-race Cup Series schedule