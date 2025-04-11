Katherine Legge reveals plans for more NASCAR races in 2025

Katherine Legge will contest at least seven more races in NASCAR this year, including a minimum of one start in the Cup Series.

Legge will drive the #78 Live Fast Motorsport Chevrolet at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez on 15 June, when the 4.3km road course hosts its first points-paying Cup Series race since 1958.

The Briton already has experience of driving in Mexico City, having won a Jaguar I-Pace Trophy race at another layout of the circuit in 2019.

The 44-year-old will also make several appearances in the Xfinity Series this year, starting with the Rockingham event on 19 April.

This will be followed by the Charlotte Xfinity race, which will run on the undercard for the Coca-Cola 600 on 24 May.

Further details about her 2025 programme are expected later.

Legge made history at Phoenix last month as she became the first woman to start a Cup Series race since Danica Patrick in 2018.

Following her eventual debut outing, which ended in a spin, she expressed a desire to return to NASCAR in the near future.

This has now been confirmed following a new sponsorship deal with e.l.f. Cosmetics.

The beauty brand first partnered with Legge for her return to the Indy 500 in 2023 with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

“I’ve never felt more empowered than I do with e.l.f. by my side,” said Legge. “e.l.f. truly walks the walk when it comes to putting its community—and especially women in sports—in the, pun-intended, driver’s seat.

"I’m thrilled to work towards achieving my racing goals with my e.l.f. team alongside Team Chevy. I want to be respected as one of the best drivers in motorsport and there is no better place to hone my skill set against the best of the best in front of the largest motorsport audience in the U.S.

"With the pivot to go all in on NASCAR, we are diversifying my own racing legacy as well as the paddock for future generations.”