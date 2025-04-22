Homestead-Miami could host 2026 NASCAR Cup Series finale

The NASCAR Cup Series may move its Championship Race from Phoenix to Homestead-Miami next year, according to a report.

The fan-favourite Homestead-Miami Speedway hosted the Cup Series title decider between 2002 and 2019, before NASCAR moved the season finale to Phoenix.

The intermediate Miami track remained a part of the calendar after the reshuffle and even hosted playoff races in 2022-24, but was given a late March slot on this year’s schedule.

However, the Athletic is now reporting that the 1.5-mile venue is in contention to stage the Cup Series finale in 2026.

This could be a one-year arrangement, with the host venue for the winner-takes-all round expected to be rotated every year.

Phoenix Raceway, which was renovated in 2018, will remain part of the rotation and continue to host two races every year.

The Arizonian track hasn’t been universally popular with fans, with some criticising its layout for producing boring races.

This year's NASCAR finale at Phoenix will run on 2 November.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell won the Shriners Children’s 500, the first of the two Cup Series races at Phoenix, on 9 March to complete a historic three-peat.