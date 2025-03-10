2025 NASCAR Cup Series - Phoenix race results

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell scored his third successive NASCAR Cup Series win of 2025 at Phoenix on Sunday.

A brake failure for Ty Gibbs and the subsequent caution period set up a thrilling finish, with Bell holding off teammate Denny Hamlin by just 0.049s to win at the mile-long oval.

The result elevates Bell, the driver of the No. 20 Toyota, to second place in the championship, only behind the Hendrick Motorsport Chevrolet of Will Byron.