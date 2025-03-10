2025 NASCAR Cup Series - Phoenix race results

Check out the full results for NASCAR Cup Series' Shriners Children's 500 race at Phoenix Raceway

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell scored his third successive NASCAR Cup Series win of 2025 at Phoenix on Sunday.

A brake failure for Ty Gibbs and the subsequent caution period set up a thrilling finish, with Bell holding off teammate Denny Hamlin by just 0.049s to win at the mile-long oval.

The result elevates Bell, the driver of the No. 20 Toyota, to second place in the championship, only behind the Hendrick Motorsport Chevrolet of Will Byron.

Pos

Driver

Car

Laps

1

20

Christopher Bell

Toyota

312

2

11

Denny Hamlin

Toyota

312

3

5

Kyle Larson

Chevrolet

312

4

21

Josh Berry

Ford

312

5

17

Chris Buescher

Ford

312

6

24

William Byron

Chevrolet

312

7

48

Alex Bowman

Chevrolet

312

8

8

Kyle Busch

Chevrolet

312

9

38

Zane Smith

Ford

312

10

9

Chase Elliott

Chevrolet

312

11

1

Ross Chastain

Chevrolet

312

12

3

Austin Dillon

Chevrolet

312

13

22

Joey Logano

Ford

312

14

42

J.H.Nemechek

Toyota

312

15

60

Ryan Preece

Ford

312

16

10

Ty Dillon

Chevrolet

312

17

34

Todd Gilliland

Ford

312

18

43

Erik Jones

Toyota

312

19

2

Austin Cindric

Ford

312

20

45

Tyler Reddick

Toyota

312

21

47

R.Stenhouse Jr.

Chevrolet

311

22

16

A.J.Allmendinger

Chevrolet

311

23

99

Daniel Suárez

Chevrolet

308

24

51

Cody Ware

Ford

306

25

54

Ty Gibbs

Toyota

304

26

4

Noah Gragson

Ford

303

27

71

Michael McDowell

Chevrolet

290

28

12

Ryan Blaney

Ford

289

29

23

D.Wallace Jr.

Toyota

265

30

78

Katherine Legge

Chevrolet

210

31

88

S.van Gisbergen

Chevrolet

100

32

41

Cole Custer

Ford

99

33

6

Brad Keselowski

Ford

99

34

7

Justin Haley

Chevrolet

98

35

19

Chase Briscoe

Toyota

98

36

77

Carson Hocevar

Chevrolet

98

37

35

Riley Herbst

Toyota

98

