2025 NASCAR Cup Series - Phoenix race results
Check out the full results for NASCAR Cup Series' Shriners Children's 500 race at Phoenix Raceway
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell scored his third successive NASCAR Cup Series win of 2025 at Phoenix on Sunday.
A brake failure for Ty Gibbs and the subsequent caution period set up a thrilling finish, with Bell holding off teammate Denny Hamlin by just 0.049s to win at the mile-long oval.
The result elevates Bell, the driver of the No. 20 Toyota, to second place in the championship, only behind the Hendrick Motorsport Chevrolet of Will Byron.
Pos
Nº
Driver
Car
Laps
1
20
Christopher Bell
Toyota
312
2
11
Denny Hamlin
Toyota
312
3
5
Kyle Larson
Chevrolet
312
4
21
Josh Berry
Ford
312
5
17
Chris Buescher
Ford
312
6
24
William Byron
Chevrolet
312
7
48
Alex Bowman
Chevrolet
312
8
8
Kyle Busch
Chevrolet
312
9
38
Zane Smith
Ford
312
10
9
Chase Elliott
Chevrolet
312
11
1
Ross Chastain
Chevrolet
312
12
3
Austin Dillon
Chevrolet
312
13
22
Joey Logano
Ford
312
14
42
J.H.Nemechek
Toyota
312
15
60
Ryan Preece
Ford
312
16
10
Ty Dillon
Chevrolet
312
17
34
Todd Gilliland
Ford
312
18
43
Erik Jones
Toyota
312
19
2
Austin Cindric
Ford
312
20
45
Tyler Reddick
Toyota
312
21
47
R.Stenhouse Jr.
Chevrolet
311
22
16
A.J.Allmendinger
Chevrolet
311
23
99
Daniel Suárez
Chevrolet
308
24
51
Cody Ware
Ford
306
25
54
Ty Gibbs
Toyota
304
26
4
Noah Gragson
Ford
303
27
71
Michael McDowell
Chevrolet
290
28
12
Ryan Blaney
Ford
289
29
23
D.Wallace Jr.
Toyota
265
30
78
Katherine Legge
Chevrolet
210
31
88
S.van Gisbergen
Chevrolet
100
32
41
Cole Custer
Ford
99
33
6
Brad Keselowski
Ford
99
34
7
Justin Haley
Chevrolet
98
35
19
Chase Briscoe
Toyota
98
36
77
Carson Hocevar
Chevrolet
98
37
35
Riley Herbst
Toyota
98