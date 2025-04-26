New docuseries on NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt to air in May

Date revealed for latest motorsport documentary.

A new documentary series detailing the life of the late NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt will premiere on Amazon’s Prime Video platform on 22 May.

The four-part series, simply titled Earnhardt, will depict the American’s rise to the NASCAR Cup Series through archival footage and interviews with his children, colleagues and close friends.

The series will also explore the dynamics of his relationship with his son Dale Earnhardt Jr, who became a NASCAR star in his own right.

Imagine Documentaries, NASCAR Studios and Everyone Else have produced 'Earnhardt' in association with Dirty Mo Media.

Joshua Altman will serve as the director, while Ron Howard, maker of the Formula 1-themed movie Rush, is named as of the executive producers.

The first two episodes of the show will air just days before Amazon broadcasts the Coca-Cola 600 on 25 May on its streaming platform. The last two episodes will follow just a week later on 29 May.

Titles for all four episodes have already been revealed:

Episode 1 - Ironhead
Episode 2 – The Intimidator
Episode 3 – One Tough Customer
Episode 4 – Dale

Dale Earnhardt Sr is widely regarded as one of the greatest NASCAR drivers of all time, having clinched seven titles and scored 76 wins in the Cup Series.

He tragically lost his life in a last-lap crash during the Daytona 500 in 2001. He was 49 years old.

