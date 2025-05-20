NASCAR team RFK Racing lodges appeal against $75,000 Kansas penalty

The Ford squad files an appeal just days before the Coca-Cola 600, the longest race on the calendar.

Chris Buescher, RFK Racing Ford
Chris Buescher, RFK Racing Ford
© NASCAR Media
RFK Racing has decided to appeal the penalty it received for breaking NASCAR Cup Series’ technical rules at Kansas Speedway earlier this month.

RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher was docked 60 championship playoff points and a further five playoff points after the #17 Ford Mustang was found to have exceeded the maximum reinforcement allowed for front bumper cars in the 12th round of the 2025 season. 

Additionally, RFK Racing was hit with a hefty $75,000 fine, while crew chief Scott Graves was suspended for two events, including last weekend’s NASCAR All-Star Race.

At that time, the Ford squad said it was reviewing the situation to determine whether it would appeal the decision.

After careful deliberation, RFK has now decided to go ahead with the appeal, sharing the news in a short statement on social media.
 
“After a thorough review of the penalties issued to the No. 17 Ford Mustang, RFK Racing has decided to appeal NASCAR’s decision,” it said.

“We respect NASCAR’s commitment to fair competition and appreciate the opportunity to engage in the appeals process.”
Buescher drove his Ford Mustang to eighth place at Kansas on 11th May to move up to 12th place in the overall championship.

However, the loss of 60 championship points has seen him tumble down to 24th in the standings, nine positions behind his teammate Ryan Preece, who was disqualified from Talladega in April due to an unrelated technical infraction.

Buescher’s car was taken to NASCAR’s Research and Development Center in Concord, North Carolina for inspection after the Kansas race and it was there that it was found in violation of technical rules.

NASCAR had stated that the bumper cover modifications contravened Section 14.1.C of the NASCAR regulations, which concerns overall assembled vehicle rules, as well as Section 14.5.4.G, which specifically relates to the front bumper cover.

