2022 NASCAR Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami: Full Weekend Race Schedule

With one spot already claimed in the Championship Four, the remaining seven playoff drivers will aim for victory lane next weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Joey Logano earned his spot at Las Vegas, and another 1.5-mile oval awaits in southern Florida.

Ross Chastain nearly won that race, but was overtaken by Logano in the final two laps. The Trackhouse Racing driver sits 2nd in the standings coming into this event. The other two drivers above the cutline are Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin. The four drivers below the cutline are William Byron, Chase Briscoe, Ryan Blaney, and Christopher Bell.

This will be the 24th race at Homestead, with current playoff drivers winning three of the last four years. Byron is the defending race winner, reaching victory lane after starting in 31st position last season. Hamlin is a three-time winner at this track, and will be one of the favorites going into the weekend.

The Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami offers another opportunity for playoff drivers to secure a spot in the championship race. This is the first time that the NextGen cars will be on this track. It will be another two-day show with practice and qualifying on Saturday, followed by the race on Sunday afternoon.

Race weekend schedule (Eastern Standard Time)

Saturday October 22

10:05 am - Practice

10:50 am - Qualifying

Sunday October 23

2:30 pm - Race