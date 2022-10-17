2022 Las Vegas South Point 400 Driver Ratings: Playoff Drivers

Joey Logano - 10

The day couldn't have been much better for Logano, who won at Las Vegas for the third time in his career. It is the third win of the season for the Team Penske driver, and certainly a timely one. The win locks him into the Championship Four round, where he will try for his second title in a few weeks.

Ross Chastain - 9

As one of the best drivers on 1.5-mile speedways this season, Chastain nearly capitalized to put Trackhouse Racing into the championship picture. After throwing a few blocks on Logano, he simply didn't have the tires to hold him off any longer. Even though he didn't come up with the clinching win, a runner-up finish has Chastain sitting in a great spot going into next weekend, which is another 1.5-mile race.

Chase Briscoe - 7

Briscoe continues to work his magic like a true magician. While seemingly out to lunch for a majority of the afternoon, he seems to always find his way to the front at the end. His 4th place finish certainly was great, but the Stewart Haas Racing driver did not manage to earn any stage points today. He also avoided disaster today when Kyle Busch spun right in front of him. Every championship requires a little bit of luck along the way.

Denny Hamlin - 7

Expectations were high for Hamlin coming into this race, but the Joe Gibbs Racing driver just didn't have the speed to march his way towards the front of the field. He got there at the end with some great pit stops, and scored a solid top-five finish. He is one of the best drivers at each of the remaining race tracks, which bodes well for his chances of a first series title.

William Byron - 6

Byron began the day up front but slowly faded throughout the race. Despite not contending for the win, he still managed a decent 13th place finish. Passing became difficult as the race went on, and Byron did not want to take any major risks as several other drivers lost control and spun during the race. He played it safe, but is now 6 points below the cutline heading into next weekend.

Chase Elliott - 5

The whole weekend was a lackluster one for Elliott, who came into this event with a massive lead in the standings. After a poor qualifying effort and showing no real pace in the race, his 21st place finish dropped him to 3rd in the standings. He is still 17 points to the good but he can't afford to have two more weekends like that, and expect to make it to the championship in Phoenix.

Ryan Blaney - 3

The bad luck continued for Blaney, who was running 2nd and in a position to win his first race when a tire blew on his No. 12 Mustang. The repairs to his damaged car relegated him to a 28th place finish, and he slipped to 7th in the standings. Even with that, he is just 11 points below the cutline and could still recover in the next two weeks. Another result like this though, will certainly end his hopes.

Christopher Bell - 2

After experiencing the highest of highs last weekend in victory lane, Bell felt the low point today at Las Vegas. The JGR driver was running at the front of the field when he was collected in a crash involving Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson. The team was unable to repair his car in the allotted time, and he finished 34th. He is now 23 points below the cutline and may need to win again to make his way into the Championship Four.