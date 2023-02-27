NASCAR Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Full Weekend Race Schedule

Las Vegas will play host to the second stage of the west coast swing on the 2023 NASCAR calendar. It is a homecoming for Kyle Busch, who enters the weekend with all of the momentum on his side. The Richard Childress Racing driver scored his 61st career victory today at Fontana, giving him a record of 19 consecutive seasons with at least one win.

Although he has only one win at Las Vegas in 23 career Cup starts, Busch has been very good at his home track. He has three poles and 11 top-five finishes with 311 laps led. Kyle has finished 6th or better in his last five starts on the 1.5-mile oval.

Alex Bowman won the Spring race at Las Vegas last year, which was easily the highlight of his season. The Hendrick Motorsports driver only led 16 laps in that race, his lone win of the season. In fact, Bowman only had three more top-five finishes in his final 33 starts that year.

Joey Logano certainly has fond memories of Vegas, having won the playoff race there last season. That win clinched his spot in the championship round, giving he and Team Penske a mighty advantage over the course of the final three weeks, which ultimately resulted in his second championship.

There will be a short practice session before qualifying on Saturday, but that doesn't seem to matter too much. In the 30 Cup races at Las Vegas, only one has been won from pole position (Kyle Busch, 2009). Logano and Brad Keselowski each have three wins at Las Vegas, while Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr each have two.

Race weekend schedule (Eastern Standard Time)

Saturday March 4

1:30 pm - Practice

2:15 pm - Qualifying

Sunday March 5

3:30 pm - Race