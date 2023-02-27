NASCAR Championship: Full Driver Standings After Fontana

NASCAR: Full Driver Championship Standings After Kyle Busch Wins in Fontana

27 Feb 2023
Ross Chastain came up short of his goal today of winning the final race at Auto Club Speedway. Despite sweeping the first two stages and leading the most laps (91) in the race, the driver of the No. 1 Chevrolet had to settle for a 3rd place finish.

The news wasn't all bad for last year's championship runner-up. With three stage wins already this season, Chastain now takes over the lead in the championship.

Reigning series champion Joey Logano sits just one point behind Chastain, with Alex Bowman, Kevin Harvick, and Daniel Suarez rounding out the top five. Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr is 7th, with Kyle Busch just behind him in 8th. Both drivers have punched a ticket to the playoffs with race wins this season.

Notable drivers currently outside of the top 30 in points include Erik Jones (32nd), Chase Briscoe (33rd), Ryan Preece (34th), and Tyler Reddick (38th). There are 24 more races before the playoffs begin.

2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings
Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
2Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
3Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
4Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
5Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
6Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
7Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
8Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
9Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
10Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
11Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
12Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
13Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
14Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
15Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
16Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
17Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
18Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
19AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
20Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
21Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
22Cody WareRick Ware RacingFord
23Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
24Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
25Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
26Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
27Noah GragsonLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
28Travis Pastrana23XI RacingToyota
29William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
30Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
 