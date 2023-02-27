NASCAR Championship: Full Driver Standings After Fontana

Ross Chastain came up short of his goal today of winning the final race at Auto Club Speedway. Despite sweeping the first two stages and leading the most laps (91) in the race, the driver of the No. 1 Chevrolet had to settle for a 3rd place finish.

The news wasn't all bad for last year's championship runner-up. With three stage wins already this season, Chastain now takes over the lead in the championship.

Reigning series champion Joey Logano sits just one point behind Chastain, with Alex Bowman, Kevin Harvick, and Daniel Suarez rounding out the top five. Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr is 7th, with Kyle Busch just behind him in 8th. Both drivers have punched a ticket to the playoffs with race wins this season.

Notable drivers currently outside of the top 30 in points include Erik Jones (32nd), Chase Briscoe (33rd), Ryan Preece (34th), and Tyler Reddick (38th). There are 24 more races before the playoffs begin.