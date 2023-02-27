NASCAR Championship: Full Driver Standings After Fontana

NASCAR: Full Driver Championship Standings After Kyle Busch Wins in Fontana
A look at the current championship points standings after Kyle Busch’s win at Fontana.
Ross Chastain came up short of his goal today of winning the final race at Auto Club Speedway. Despite sweeping the first two stages and leading the most laps (91) in the race, the driver of the No. 1 Chevrolet had to settle for a 3rd place finish.
The news wasn't all bad for last year's championship runner-up. With three stage wins already this season, Chastain now takes over the lead in the championship.
Reigning series champion Joey Logano sits just one point behind Chastain, with Alex Bowman, Kevin Harvick, and Daniel Suarez rounding out the top five. Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr is 7th, with Kyle Busch just behind him in 8th. Both drivers have punched a ticket to the playoffs with race wins this season.
Notable drivers currently outside of the top 30 in points include Erik Jones (32nd), Chase Briscoe (33rd), Ryan Preece (34th), and Tyler Reddick (38th). There are 24 more races before the playoffs begin.
|2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|5
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|6
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|10
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|11
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|13
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|14
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|15
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|16
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|17
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|18
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|19
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|20
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|21
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|22
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|23
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|24
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|25
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|26
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|27
|Noah Gragson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|28
|Travis Pastrana
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|29
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|30
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet