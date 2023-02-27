2023 Auto Club Speedway Driver Ratings

Kyle Busch - 10

It only took two points races for Kyle to find his way back to victory lane, and he was in contention to win The Clash and the Daytona 500 as well. Rowdy is back.

Chase Elliott - 9

After just hanging around for the majority of the race, Chase flipped the switch in the final stage and powered his way to a much-needed runner-up finish after a dreadful Daytona.

Ross Chastain - 9

Finishing 3rd never felt so empty. After sweeping the first two stages and leading the most laps (91) in the race, Chastain was not able to contend for the win on the final restart.

Daniel Suarez - 8

Suarez overcame a pit road speeding penalty and was able to hang with his teammate, which is extremely important for him this season.

Kevin Harvick - 9

It didn’t end the way he wanted, but Harvick had a great showing in his final Fontana race, leading the way for Ford.

Denny Hamlin - 8

It was another race where Hamlin challenged for the lead, but couldn’t stay there when it mattered most.

Brad Keselowski - 8

After an early spin not of his doing, Keselowski battled his way back to the front and scored a solid top-ten finish for his team.

Alex Bowman - 7

Another meh day for the driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet.

Austin Dillon - 7

His new teammate may have won the race, but Dillon had a solid performance today for RCR.

Joey Logano - 7

Like Hamlin and Harvick, Logano was able to get to the front but didn’t have what it took to seal the deal at the end.

Martin Truex Jr - 6

Considering he overcame multiple penalties throughout the day, it was a solid result for the veteran Joe Gibbs Racing driver.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 8

The Daytona 500 winner followed up his monumental win with a decent top-12 finish, despite brushing the wall a couple of times.

Chase Briscoe - 5

It was a miserable day for Briscoe, from the very start. He and the team struggled with his Mustang throughout the race, and had to settle for a 20th place finish.

William Byron - 5

Byron was another driver that ran into trouble in this race.

Ryan Blaney - 5

Blaney was one of the innocent victims in the ten-car pileup.

Kyle Larson - 2

It was a disastrous day for the defending race winner, as an electrical problem 12 laps into the race quickly put him 16 laps down.

Bubba Wallace - 4

After running inside the top-five early in the race, Wallace faded to the back of the pack and was never back in the frame.

Christopher Bell - 3

Bell went from the pole sitter, to in the garage after being collected in the ten-car accident.

Tyler Reddick - 2

Reddick was seeking redemption after dominating the first two stages of this race last year, but he was also collected in an incident today. Two races into his tenure with 23XI Racing, and he has yet to make it to the finish line.