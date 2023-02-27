2023 NASCAR Pala Casino 400 at Fontana – Full Race Results

NASCAR: Kyle Busch Wins Pala Casino 400 at Fontana – Full Race Results
Full race results from the Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway, won by Kyle Busch.
|2023 Pala Casino 400 - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|3
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|5
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|6
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|7
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|8
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|9
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|10
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|11
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|13
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|14
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|15
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|16
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|17
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|18
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|19
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|20
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|21
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|22
|Noah Gragson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|23
|JJ Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|24
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|25
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|26
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|27
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|28
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|29
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|30
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|31
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|32
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|33
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|34
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|35
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|36
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
It didn't take Kyle Busch long to get back to his winning ways with his new team. After a runner-up finish in The Clash, and leading the Daytona 500 with two laps to go, the newest Richard Childress Racing driver took the checkered flag at Fontana. Busch earned his fifth win at Auto Club Speedway, where they are set to demolish the 2-mile oval as they convert to a half-mile track.
“There’s nothing more rewarding than being able to go to victory lane,” Busch said after getting his 61st career Cup win. “It ranks high. I never doubted myself. You kind of get down and wonder what’s going on and what’s happening. You put yourself in a different situation. It’s awesome to be able to reward my guys.”
Today's victory punches Busch's ticket into the playoffs, and gives him a wave of momentum heading into his home track of Las Vegas. It also set a couple of new records. Kyle has now won at least one race in 19 consecutive seasons, an all-time record. This is also the 95th Cup win for he and his brother Kurt, as they pass Bobby and Donnie Allison for the most in NASCAR history.
Chase Elliott rebounded from a disappointing Daytona 500 to score a runner-up finish today. Trackhouse Racing flexed their muscle as Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez finished inside the top four. Chastain led the most laps (91) and swept the first two stages of the race. Kevin Harvick rounded out the top five in his 750th career start.
An accident during a restart on Lap 87 took out pole sitter Christopher Bell, and nine other drivers. The ten-car pileup was the largest accident in the history of Auto Club Speedway. Defending race winner Kyle Larson suffered an electrical issue just 12 laps into the race, but managed to get his car repaired and finished 29th after going 16 laps down.
Previous Fontana winners
2022 - Kyle Larson
2020 - Alex Bowman
2019 - Kyle Busch
2018 - Martin Truex Jr
2017 - Kyle Larson
2016 - Jimmie Johnson
2015 - Brad Keselowski
2014 - Kyle Busch
2013 - Kyle Busch
2012 - Tony Stewart
2011 - Kevin Harvick
2010 - Tony Stewart