2023 NASCAR Pala Casino 400 at Fontana – Full Race Results

2023 Pala Casino 400 - Race Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 2 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 4 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 5 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 6 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 7 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 8 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 10 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 11 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 13 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 14 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 16 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 17 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 18 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 19 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 20 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 21 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 22 Noah Gragson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 23 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford 24 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 25 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 26 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 27 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 28 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 29 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 30 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 31 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 32 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 33 Ryan Preece Stewart Haas Racing Ford 34 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 35 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 36 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

It didn't take Kyle Busch long to get back to his winning ways with his new team. After a runner-up finish in The Clash, and leading the Daytona 500 with two laps to go, the newest Richard Childress Racing driver took the checkered flag at Fontana. Busch earned his fifth win at Auto Club Speedway, where they are set to demolish the 2-mile oval as they convert to a half-mile track.

“There’s nothing more rewarding than being able to go to victory lane,” Busch said after getting his 61st career Cup win. “It ranks high. I never doubted myself. You kind of get down and wonder what’s going on and what’s happening. You put yourself in a different situation. It’s awesome to be able to reward my guys.”

Today's victory punches Busch's ticket into the playoffs, and gives him a wave of momentum heading into his home track of Las Vegas. It also set a couple of new records. Kyle has now won at least one race in 19 consecutive seasons, an all-time record. This is also the 95th Cup win for he and his brother Kurt, as they pass Bobby and Donnie Allison for the most in NASCAR history.

Chase Elliott rebounded from a disappointing Daytona 500 to score a runner-up finish today. Trackhouse Racing flexed their muscle as Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez finished inside the top four. Chastain led the most laps (91) and swept the first two stages of the race. Kevin Harvick rounded out the top five in his 750th career start.

An accident during a restart on Lap 87 took out pole sitter Christopher Bell, and nine other drivers. The ten-car pileup was the largest accident in the history of Auto Club Speedway. Defending race winner Kyle Larson suffered an electrical issue just 12 laps into the race, but managed to get his car repaired and finished 29th after going 16 laps down.

Previous Fontana winners

2022 - Kyle Larson

2020 - Alex Bowman

2019 - Kyle Busch

2018 - Martin Truex Jr

2017 - Kyle Larson

2016 - Jimmie Johnson

2015 - Brad Keselowski

2014 - Kyle Busch

2013 - Kyle Busch

2012 - Tony Stewart

2011 - Kevin Harvick

2010 - Tony Stewart