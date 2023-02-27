NASCAR: Kyle Busch Wins Pala Casino 400 at Fontana – Full Race Results

27 Feb 2023
2023 NASCAR Pala Casino 400 at Fontana – Full Race Results

2023 Pala Casino 400 - Race Results
Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
2Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
3Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
4Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
5Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
6Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
7Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
8Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
9Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
10Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
11Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
12Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
13Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
14Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
15Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
16Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
17Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
18Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
19Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
20Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
21Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
22Noah GragsonLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
23JJ YeleyRick Ware RacingFord
24BJ McLeodLive Fast MotorsportsChevrolet
25William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
26Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
27Cody WareRick Ware RacingFord
28Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
29Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
30Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
31Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
32Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
33Ryan PreeceStewart Haas RacingFord
34Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota
35Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
36AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet

It didn't take Kyle Busch long to get back to his winning ways with his new team. After a runner-up finish in The Clash, and leading the Daytona 500 with two laps to go, the newest Richard Childress Racing driver took the checkered flag at Fontana. Busch earned his fifth win at Auto Club Speedway, where they are set to demolish the 2-mile oval as they convert to a half-mile track.

“There’s nothing more rewarding than being able to go to victory lane,” Busch said after getting his 61st career Cup win. “It ranks high. I never doubted myself. You kind of get down and wonder what’s going on and what’s happening. You put yourself in a different situation. It’s awesome to be able to reward my guys.”

Today's victory punches Busch's ticket into the playoffs, and gives him a wave of momentum heading into his home track of Las Vegas. It also set a couple of new records. Kyle has now won at least one race in 19 consecutive seasons, an all-time record. This is also the 95th Cup win for he and his brother Kurt, as they pass Bobby and Donnie Allison for the most in NASCAR history.

Chase Elliott rebounded from a disappointing Daytona 500 to score a runner-up finish today. Trackhouse Racing flexed their muscle as Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez finished inside the top four. Chastain led the most laps (91) and swept the first two stages of the race. Kevin Harvick rounded out the top five in his 750th career start.

An accident during a restart on Lap 87 took out pole sitter Christopher Bell, and nine other drivers. The ten-car pileup was the largest accident in the history of Auto Club Speedway. Defending race winner Kyle Larson suffered an electrical issue just 12 laps into the race, but managed to get his car repaired and finished 29th after going 16 laps down.

Previous Fontana winners

2022 - Kyle Larson

2020 - Alex Bowman

2019 - Kyle Busch

2018 - Martin Truex Jr

2017 - Kyle Larson

2016 - Jimmie Johnson

2015 - Brad Keselowski

2014 - Kyle Busch

2013 - Kyle Busch

2012 - Tony Stewart

2011 - Kevin Harvick

2010 - Tony Stewart

 