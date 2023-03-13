2023 NASCAR Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway: Full Weekend Schedule

The west coast swing is officially complete. Teams and drivers are heading back to the east coast to prepare for one of the fastest stops on the calendar. The freshly paved Atlanta Motor Speedway awaits their arrival, as everyone tries to challenge Chevrolet and Hendrick Motorsports.

Chevrolet has won the first four races of the season, and half of them have come courtesy of William Byron. The driver of the No. 24 car will try to make it three wins in a row next weekend, but it won't be easy. His teammate Kyle Larson has been extremely fast the last couple of weekends, and could have easily won those two races himself.

Chase Elliott is the defending winner at Atlanta, and became the first driver in the last 23 races there (Kasey Kahne in 2006) to win from pole. The hometown favorite will not drive in this race though, as he continues to recover from surgery following his snowboarding accident. Josh Berry will once again strap into the No. 9 car, after posting a top-ten finish today at Phoenix.

Kevin Harvick (3), Brad Keselowski (2), Kyle Busch (2), Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, and Byron are the only former winners that will be in the field next Sunday. The new Atlanta configuration is a showcase of speed and really opens the playing field in terms of drivers that can win. Like last year, this is sure to be an entertaining race.

Race weekend schedule (Eastern Standard Time)

Saturday March 18

11:35 am - Qualifying

Sunday March 19

3:00 pm - Race