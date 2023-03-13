2023 Phoenix United Rentals 500 Driver Ratings

William Byron: 10

Byron is clearly on a roll, with two race wins, three stage wins, and 240 laps led in the last eight days.

Ryan Blaney: 9

Yet another runner-up result for Blaney, who is still searching for that elusive next race win.

Tyler Reddick: 9

This was a major shot in the arm for Reddick, who has had a dreadful start to the season.

Kyle Larson: 10

Had the caution flag not come out with three laps to go, Larson had the win all but wrapped up.

Kevin Harvick: 9

His 10th Phoenix victory was in plain sight, but the ill-timed caution (and four-tire pit stop) cost him the race.

Christopher Bell: 7

Bell’s consistent season marches on with another solid finish as he continues to carry the flag for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Chase Briscoe: 8

Things started out poorly but Briscoe and the Stewart Haas Racing team were able to make consistent improvements throughout the afternoon to earn a 7th place finish.

Kyle Busch: 7

An issue on pit road tripped them up but they were still able to regain their composure and earn another top-ten result.

Alex Bowman: 7

It was another mediocre day for Bowman, while the rest of his teammates were able to excel in different ways.

Josh Berry: 9

Berry is probably still smiling, earning a top-ten finish in just his second career Cup start.

Joey Logano: 7

Considering how he dominated at this track last fall, an 11th place finish is far better than Logano ran for most of the afternoon.

Ryan Preece: 9

After a shaky first few weeks, Preece was finally able to put together an entire race, and a solid finish to go along with it.

Michael McDowell: 8

This is McDowell’s home track, so earning a solid finish had to feel good.

Bubba Wallace: 7

It wasn’t the day that Bubba envisioned heading into the weekend but the team is improving.

Martin Truex Jr: 6

Penalties and contact on track made for a rough afternoon for the veteran JGR driver.

Brad Keselowski: 6

After qualifying in Row 2, an 18th place finish for Keselowski in the race seems like a punch in the gut.

Erik Jones: 6

He was able to lead 14 laps but when things cycled back around, he was unable to stay inside the top 20.

Daniel Suarez: 5

Contact with other drivers and not showing the same speed that his teammate had made for a frustrating afternoon for the driver of the No. 99 Chevrolet.

Denny Hamlin: 6

Hamlin spent the majority of the race near the front of the field but contact with his good friend Ross Chastain on the final lap saw them both slide down the finishing order.

Ross Chastain: 6

See above. Chastain was primed for another top-five finish before he and Hamlin got together.

Austin Cindric: 5

More penalties and not enough speed for Cindric, who might be going through his sophomore slump.