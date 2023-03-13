NASCAR Championship: Full Driver Standings After Phoenix

Alex Bowman sits at the top of the drivers standings after four races. The Hendrick Motorsports driver holds the top spot by three points over 2014 series champion Kevin Harvick. Chevrolet drivers occupy four of the top five spots (Ross Chastain, William Byron, Kyle Larson) as they have won every race this season.

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin sit 6th and 7th in the standings with Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, and Martin Truex Jr rounding out the top ten. Byron earned his second race win of the season today at Phoenix, and also has the most stage wins (3) and playoff points (13) this year.

The biggest mover from last week is Tyler Reddick, who climbed 14 spots in the standings up to 20th after a solid 3rd place finish today at Phoenix. It has been a rough start to the season for Reddick, in his transition to 23XI Racing, but he looked much better today. Daniel Suarez took the biggest tumble after slipping seven spots to fall to 11th place.

Although they each improved their spot in the standings with top-ten finishes today, Stewart Haas Racing teammates Chase Briscoe (25th) and Ryan Preece (27th) still have an uphill battle to climb. Their next opportunity comes next Sunday, on the newly paved Atlanta Motor Speedway.