NASCAR: Full Driver Standings After William Byron's Win at Phoenix Raceway

13 Mar 2023
NASCAR Championship: Full Driver Standings After Phoenix

A look at the current championship points standings after William Byron's win at Phoenix.

Alex Bowman sits at the top of the drivers standings after four races. The Hendrick Motorsports driver holds the top spot by three points over 2014 series champion Kevin Harvick. Chevrolet drivers occupy four of the top five spots (Ross Chastain, William Byron, Kyle Larson) as they have won every race this season.

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin sit 6th and 7th in the standings with Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, and Martin Truex Jr rounding out the top ten. Byron earned his second race win of the season today at Phoenix, and also has the most stage wins (3) and playoff points (13) this year.

The biggest mover from last week is Tyler Reddick, who climbed 14 spots in the standings up to 20th after a solid 3rd place finish today at Phoenix. It has been a rough start to the season for Reddick, in his transition to 23XI Racing, but he looked much better today. Daniel Suarez took the biggest tumble after slipping seven spots to fall to 11th place.

Although they each improved their spot in the standings with top-ten finishes today, Stewart Haas Racing teammates Chase Briscoe (25th) and Ryan Preece (27th) still have an uphill battle to climb. Their next opportunity comes next Sunday, on the newly paved Atlanta Motor Speedway.

2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings
Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
2Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
3Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
4William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
5Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
6Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
7Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
8Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
9Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
10Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
11Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
12Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
13Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
14Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
15Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
16Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
17Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
18Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
19Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
20Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota
21AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
22Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
23Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
24Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
25Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
26Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
27Ryan PreeceStewart Haas RacingFord
28Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
29Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
30Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
 