NASCAR Championship: Full Driver Standings After Phoenix

NASCAR: Full Driver Standings After William Byron's Win at Phoenix Raceway
A look at the current championship points standings after William Byron's win at Phoenix.
Alex Bowman sits at the top of the drivers standings after four races. The Hendrick Motorsports driver holds the top spot by three points over 2014 series champion Kevin Harvick. Chevrolet drivers occupy four of the top five spots (Ross Chastain, William Byron, Kyle Larson) as they have won every race this season.
Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin sit 6th and 7th in the standings with Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, and Martin Truex Jr rounding out the top ten. Byron earned his second race win of the season today at Phoenix, and also has the most stage wins (3) and playoff points (13) this year.
The biggest mover from last week is Tyler Reddick, who climbed 14 spots in the standings up to 20th after a solid 3rd place finish today at Phoenix. It has been a rough start to the season for Reddick, in his transition to 23XI Racing, but he looked much better today. Daniel Suarez took the biggest tumble after slipping seven spots to fall to 11th place.
Although they each improved their spot in the standings with top-ten finishes today, Stewart Haas Racing teammates Chase Briscoe (25th) and Ryan Preece (27th) still have an uphill battle to climb. Their next opportunity comes next Sunday, on the newly paved Atlanta Motor Speedway.
|2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|2
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|3
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|7
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|8
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|9
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|10
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|11
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|12
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|13
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|14
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|15
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|16
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|17
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|18
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|19
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|20
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|21
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|22
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|23
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|24
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|25
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|26
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|27
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|28
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|29
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|30
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford