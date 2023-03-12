NASCAR: William Byron Wins United Rentals 500 at Phoenix Raceway – Full Race Results

12 Mar 2023
2023 NASCAR United Rentals 500 at Phoenix – Full Race Results

Full race results from the United Rentals 500 at Phoenix Raceway, won by William Byron.

2023 Phoenix United Rentals 500 - Race Results
Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
2Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
3Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota
4Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
5Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
6Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
7Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
8Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
9Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
10Josh BerryHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
11Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
12Ryan PreeceStewart Haas RacingFord
13Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
14Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
15Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
16Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
17Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
18Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
19Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
20AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
21Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
22Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
23Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
24Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
25Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
26Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
27Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
28Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
29Noah GragsonLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
30Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
31Zane SmithFront Row MotorsportsFord
32Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
33Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
34Cody WareRick Ware RacingFord
35Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
36BJ McLeodLive Fast MotorsportsChevrolet

For the second week in a row, William Byron was in the right place at the right time. A late caution flag set up another overtime finish, and Byron was able to capitalize by putting his No. 24 Chevrolet in victory lane at Phoenix Raceway. The race came down to a four-car battle, and a push from Tyler Reddick vaulted Byron into the lead where he captured his second consecutive win.

Chevrolet has now won all four races this season, with Byron accounting for half of them. "I owe the last couple of weeks to him," Byron said of crew chief Rudy Fugle. "He’s done a really good job strategy-wise and execution-wise. We’ve done a good job to put ourselves in those positions on the front row with a shot at the end. Thanks to everybody back at Hendrick Motorsports for putting together great cars and just doing a great job. This is a big credit to them."

Ryan Blaney had to settle for a runner-up finish while Reddick went on to earn a much-needed 3rd place finish. Pole sitter Kyle Larson led the most laps but came home 4th while Kevin Harvick recorded another top-five finish at Phoenix. Harvick was on his way to collecting his 10th victory at Phoenix, but a caution flag with ten laps remaining wiped out his four-second lead.

Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, and Kyle Busch all rebounded from hiccups in the race to finish inside the top-ten. It was a banner day for Hendrick Motorsports, with Byron winning the race, Larson leading the most laps and finishing 4th, and Alex Bowman and Josh Berry each finishing inside the top-ten. Byron and Larson also earned the stage wins today.

Joey Logano dominated this race last fall on his way to a second Cup championship, but he struggled for much of the day before getting his Mustang dialed in. He finished 11th while fellow Ford drivers Ryan Preece and Michael McDowell finished just behind him. Bubba Wallace and Chris Buescher completed the top 15 in today's race.

Previous Phoenix winners

2022: Joey Logano

2022: Chase Briscoe

2021: Kyle Larson

2021: Martin Truex Jr

2020: Chase Elliott

2020: Joey Logano

2019: Denny Hamlin

2019: Kyle Busch

2018: Kyle Busch

2018: Kevin Harvick

2017: Matt Kenseth

2017: Ryan Newman

2016: Joey Logano

2016: Kevin Harvick

2015: Dale Earnhardt Jr

2015: Kevin Harvick

2014: Kevin Harvick

2014: Kevin Harvick

2013: Kevin Harvick

2013: Carl Edwards

2012: Kevin Harvick

2012: Denny Hamlin

 