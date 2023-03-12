2023 NASCAR United Rentals 500 at Phoenix – Full Race Results

NASCAR: William Byron Wins United Rentals 500 at Phoenix Raceway – Full Race Results
Full race results from the United Rentals 500 at Phoenix Raceway, won by William Byron.
|2023 Phoenix United Rentals 500 - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|2
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|4
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|5
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|6
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|7
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Josh Berry
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|11
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|12
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|13
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|14
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|15
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|16
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|18
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|20
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|21
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|22
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|23
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|24
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|25
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|26
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|27
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|28
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|29
|Noah Gragson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|30
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|31
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|32
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|33
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|34
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|35
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|36
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
For the second week in a row, William Byron was in the right place at the right time. A late caution flag set up another overtime finish, and Byron was able to capitalize by putting his No. 24 Chevrolet in victory lane at Phoenix Raceway. The race came down to a four-car battle, and a push from Tyler Reddick vaulted Byron into the lead where he captured his second consecutive win.
Chevrolet has now won all four races this season, with Byron accounting for half of them. "I owe the last couple of weeks to him," Byron said of crew chief Rudy Fugle. "He’s done a really good job strategy-wise and execution-wise. We’ve done a good job to put ourselves in those positions on the front row with a shot at the end. Thanks to everybody back at Hendrick Motorsports for putting together great cars and just doing a great job. This is a big credit to them."
Ryan Blaney had to settle for a runner-up finish while Reddick went on to earn a much-needed 3rd place finish. Pole sitter Kyle Larson led the most laps but came home 4th while Kevin Harvick recorded another top-five finish at Phoenix. Harvick was on his way to collecting his 10th victory at Phoenix, but a caution flag with ten laps remaining wiped out his four-second lead.
Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, and Kyle Busch all rebounded from hiccups in the race to finish inside the top-ten. It was a banner day for Hendrick Motorsports, with Byron winning the race, Larson leading the most laps and finishing 4th, and Alex Bowman and Josh Berry each finishing inside the top-ten. Byron and Larson also earned the stage wins today.
Joey Logano dominated this race last fall on his way to a second Cup championship, but he struggled for much of the day before getting his Mustang dialed in. He finished 11th while fellow Ford drivers Ryan Preece and Michael McDowell finished just behind him. Bubba Wallace and Chris Buescher completed the top 15 in today's race.
Previous Phoenix winners
2022: Joey Logano
2022: Chase Briscoe
2021: Kyle Larson
2021: Martin Truex Jr
2020: Chase Elliott
2020: Joey Logano
2019: Denny Hamlin
2019: Kyle Busch
2018: Kyle Busch
2018: Kevin Harvick
2017: Matt Kenseth
2017: Ryan Newman
2016: Joey Logano
2016: Kevin Harvick
2015: Dale Earnhardt Jr
2015: Kevin Harvick
2014: Kevin Harvick
2014: Kevin Harvick
2013: Kevin Harvick
2013: Carl Edwards
2012: Kevin Harvick
2012: Denny Hamlin