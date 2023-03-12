2023 NASCAR United Rentals 500 at Phoenix – Full Race Results

2023 Phoenix United Rentals 500 - Race Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 3 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 4 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 5 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 6 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 7 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 9 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Josh Berry Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 11 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 12 Ryan Preece Stewart Haas Racing Ford 13 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 14 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 15 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 16 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 17 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 18 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 19 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 20 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 21 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 22 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 23 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 24 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 25 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 26 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 27 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 28 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 29 Noah Gragson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 30 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford 32 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 33 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 34 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 35 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 36 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

For the second week in a row, William Byron was in the right place at the right time. A late caution flag set up another overtime finish, and Byron was able to capitalize by putting his No. 24 Chevrolet in victory lane at Phoenix Raceway. The race came down to a four-car battle, and a push from Tyler Reddick vaulted Byron into the lead where he captured his second consecutive win.

Chevrolet has now won all four races this season, with Byron accounting for half of them. "I owe the last couple of weeks to him," Byron said of crew chief Rudy Fugle. "He’s done a really good job strategy-wise and execution-wise. We’ve done a good job to put ourselves in those positions on the front row with a shot at the end. Thanks to everybody back at Hendrick Motorsports for putting together great cars and just doing a great job. This is a big credit to them."

Ryan Blaney had to settle for a runner-up finish while Reddick went on to earn a much-needed 3rd place finish. Pole sitter Kyle Larson led the most laps but came home 4th while Kevin Harvick recorded another top-five finish at Phoenix. Harvick was on his way to collecting his 10th victory at Phoenix, but a caution flag with ten laps remaining wiped out his four-second lead.

Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, and Kyle Busch all rebounded from hiccups in the race to finish inside the top-ten. It was a banner day for Hendrick Motorsports, with Byron winning the race, Larson leading the most laps and finishing 4th, and Alex Bowman and Josh Berry each finishing inside the top-ten. Byron and Larson also earned the stage wins today.

Joey Logano dominated this race last fall on his way to a second Cup championship, but he struggled for much of the day before getting his Mustang dialed in. He finished 11th while fellow Ford drivers Ryan Preece and Michael McDowell finished just behind him. Bubba Wallace and Chris Buescher completed the top 15 in today's race.

Previous Phoenix winners

2022: Joey Logano

2022: Chase Briscoe

2021: Kyle Larson

2021: Martin Truex Jr

2020: Chase Elliott

2020: Joey Logano

2019: Denny Hamlin

2019: Kyle Busch

2018: Kyle Busch

2018: Kevin Harvick

2017: Matt Kenseth

2017: Ryan Newman

2016: Joey Logano

2016: Kevin Harvick

2015: Dale Earnhardt Jr

2015: Kevin Harvick

2014: Kevin Harvick

2014: Kevin Harvick

2013: Kevin Harvick

2013: Carl Edwards

2012: Kevin Harvick

2012: Denny Hamlin