2023 NASCAR AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway: Full Weekend Race Schedule

Teams will have one less day than usual to prepare for the next race on the schedule, which comes this weekend at Kansas Speedway. It was worth the wait for Martin Truex Jr, who snapped his 54-race winless streak at the Monster Mile on Monday. He will certainly carry momentum into the weekend, as will Toyota and Joe Gibbs Racing, as they seek even more success on the 1.5-mile oval.

Bubba Wallace enters the weekend as the most recent race winner at Kansas, earning the victory in the playoffs last season. Kurt Busch won the spring race earlier in the year in the same No. 45 Camry. Veterans Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, and Denny Hamlin each have three wins at Kansas, while Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, and Truex each have a pair of victories at the track.

Harvick, the only driver that has started all 34 races at Kansas, leads all drivers in top-five finishes. His five poles, 949 laps led, and 9.9 average finishing position are also the best among all drivers. In the last 12 races at Kansas, Truex has two wins, a runner-up finish, and has only finished outside of the top-ten one time.

With today's race at Dover being postponed, the month of May just got even busier for NASCAR. The race next weekend at Kansas will be followed by the throwback weekend at Darlington, and then the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway before the big Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway to close out the month.

Race weekend schedule (Eastern Standard Time)

Saturday May 6

5:05 pm - Practice and Qualifying

Sunday May 7

3:00 pm - Race