NASCAR Championship: Full Driver Standings After Dover

Martin Truex Jr became another first-time winner this season, as he punched his ticket to the playoffs at Dover after missing out on the postseason last year. The win vaults Truex to 7th place in the playoff standings, with 330 total points. He joins Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, William Byron, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Joey Logano, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr as race winners through 11 races this season.

The top 16 drivers remain the same, there was just some slight movement in the standings. Despite not having won a race yet this year, Ross Chastain, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher all had top-ten finishes at the Monster Mile on Monday. It was a bad day for Stewart Haas Racing drivers Kevin Harvick and Chase Briscoe, and Alex Bowman missed the race due to injury, but all three remain inside the top 16 for now.

Blaney is the next driver that needs to break his long winless streak. The Team Penske driver came close today, battling Truex for the lead on the final restart, but was not able to secure the win. Blaney has 18 top-five finishes since his last race victory. He remains in 11th place after his 3rd place showing today at Dover.

There is still a bit of parity running throughout the garage area, with six different teams finding victory lane in the first 11 weeks. Half of the 16 playoff spots are now filled with race winners, and more surprises are sure to come over the course of the next 15 weeks. The next opportunity for drivers comes in less than a week at Kansas Speedway.