2023 Toyota Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway: Full Weekend Race Schedule

After another successful trip to the St Louis area, NASCAR will now gear up for another road course race. Oddly enough, there has only been one road course event through the first 15 weeks of the regular season, which came back in March at Circuit of The Americas. That race was won by Tyler Reddick, who would love nothing more than to win this weekend after his roller coaster day at Gateway.

The Toyota Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway is the next race on the calendar, which will also be the final broadcast on FOX this season. There have been 33 Cup races at Sonoma since the first event back in 1989 but NASCAR has only run there twice since 2019. Kyle Larson won the 2021 race and Daniel Suarez scored his first and only win last season. The Trackhouse Racing driver has had a rough season but seems to be turning it around lately.

Martin Truex Jr is a three-time winner at Sonoma, and Kyle Busch has won there twice. Aside from Larson and Suarez, the only other active driver to have won at Sonoma is Kevin Harvick. Larson certainly knows his way around the 1.990-mile circuit, as he has started on pole in each of the last five races there. Qualifying isn't everything at Sonoma though, as only one of the last 17 races there have been won from pole position.

The two-day event kicks off with practice on Saturday evening, followed by qualifying for the Toyota Save Mart 350. Race coverage begins at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, where several drivers will put it all on the line for a trip to victory lane. Road course races always seem to get chaotic, especially in the final stage. This one looks to be no different next weekend.

Race weekend schedule (Eastern Standard Time)

Saturday June 10

5:00 pm - Practice

6:00 pm - Qualifying

Sunday June 11

3:30 pm - Race