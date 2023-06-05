NASCAR Championship: Full Driver Standings After Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway

NASCAR: Full Playoff Championship Standings After Kyle Busch Wins at Gateway
A look at the current playoff standings after Kyle Busch’s win at World Wide Technology Raceway.
William Byron maintains his lead in the playoff standings after today's race at World Wide Technology Raceway but he is no longer the only driver with three wins this season. Kyle Busch collected his third race victory today at Gateway, leading 121 of the 243 laps and winning from pole position. The Richard Childress Racing driver now slots into second place after today's event.
Byron has been brilliant all season, but especially in the last two months. Today was the seventh straight top-ten for the Hendrick Motorsports driver, as he continues his career-best season. Kyle Larson finished 4th in the race today and remains third in the standings with his pair of victories. Ryan Blaney holds the fourth spot over Martin Truex Jr, as the two drivers finished 6th and 5th in the race today.
Ty Gibbs may be the future at Joe Gibbs Racing but their other three drivers are all in title contention this year, sitting fifth, sixth, and seventh in the standings with one win each. Both 23XI Racing drivers are currently in the playoffs as well, with Tyler Reddick already with a win and a strong run from Bubba Wallace in the last four weeks has him now in 15th spot.
Kevin Harvick takes over the 11th position, which is the first driver without a win this season. The Stewart Haas Racing driver would love nothing more than to secure his spot with a race win in his final season, but he has been running well and collecting valuable points each weekend. Both RFK Racing drivers are in the playoffs at the moment, as are both Trackhouse Racing entries.
|2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Race Wins
|1
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|3
|2
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|3
|3
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|2
|4
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|1
|5
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|1
|6
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|1
|7
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|1
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|1
|9
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|1
|10
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|1
|11
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|0
|12
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|0
|13
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|0
|14
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|0
|15
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|0
|16
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|0