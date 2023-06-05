NASCAR Championship: Full Driver Standings After Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway

William Byron maintains his lead in the playoff standings after today's race at World Wide Technology Raceway but he is no longer the only driver with three wins this season. Kyle Busch collected his third race victory today at Gateway, leading 121 of the 243 laps and winning from pole position. The Richard Childress Racing driver now slots into second place after today's event.

Byron has been brilliant all season, but especially in the last two months. Today was the seventh straight top-ten for the Hendrick Motorsports driver, as he continues his career-best season. Kyle Larson finished 4th in the race today and remains third in the standings with his pair of victories. Ryan Blaney holds the fourth spot over Martin Truex Jr, as the two drivers finished 6th and 5th in the race today.

Ty Gibbs may be the future at Joe Gibbs Racing but their other three drivers are all in title contention this year, sitting fifth, sixth, and seventh in the standings with one win each. Both 23XI Racing drivers are currently in the playoffs as well, with Tyler Reddick already with a win and a strong run from Bubba Wallace in the last four weeks has him now in 15th spot.

Kevin Harvick takes over the 11th position, which is the first driver without a win this season. The Stewart Haas Racing driver would love nothing more than to secure his spot with a race win in his final season, but he has been running well and collecting valuable points each weekend. Both RFK Racing drivers are in the playoffs at the moment, as are both Trackhouse Racing entries.