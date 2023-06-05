2023 Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway Driver Ratings

Kyle Busch: 10

A brilliant drive from pole position to fending off multiple challengers on restarts.

Denny Hamlin: 9

A much-needed result after last week, and one that may give him momentum as the regular season winds down.

Joey Logano: 9

He followed up his win last year with a 3rd place result today.

Kyle Larson: 9

A great drive to the front, but just couldn't capitalize on the final restart.

Martin Truex Jr: 8

Another top-ten run as he quietly builds his positive momentum.

Ryan Blaney: 8

A 6th place result to follow up his race win last weekend.

Daniel Suarez: 8

Suarez really needed a good finish, as the tables at Trackhouse may be turning...

William Byron: 8

A seventh straight top-ten finish for Byron, who is having a career year.

Michael McDowell: 8

McDowell finished inside the top-ten and managed to hold off guys like Kevin Harvick and Christopher Bell in the process.

Kevin Harvick: 7

Another top-ten that puts Harvick into the playoff picture as the driver with the most points without a win.

Christopher Bell: 7

It wasn't a clean day for Bell but he managed to bounce back and nearly got himself a top-ten finish.

Chris Buescher: 8

Buescher continues to quietly string together solid finishes as RFK Racing continues to improve.

Corey LaJoie: 7

Not a bad debut for Hendrick but he surely wanted more out of this opportunity.

Ross Chastain: 6

Chastain caused another wreck and had another poor finish.

Alex Bowman: 5

Today's 26th place finish for Bowman was not exactly what the team envisioned going into this weekend.

Brad Keselowski: 6

More mechanical issues on the No. 6 Ford resulted in a poor finish but he continues to show speed.

Bubba Wallace: 7

A tough break for Bubba, who was running inside the top-ten again before a failed brake rotor sent him into the wall just five laps from the finish.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr: 7

He also had a gut punch that took him out towards the end of the race when he was collected in another incident.

Chase Briscoe: 2

Briscoe and the No. 14 team just seem lost at this point.

Tyler Reddick: 4

The day started on a sour note and ended in an even more disappointing fashion for Tyler and his team.