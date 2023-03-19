NASCAR: Joey Logano Wins Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta - Full Race Results

19 Mar 2023
2023 NASCAR Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta – Full Race Results

Full race results from the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, won by Team Penske's Joey Logano.

2023 Atlanta Ambetter Health 400 - Race Results
Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
2Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
3Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
4Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
5Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota
6Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
7Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
8Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
9Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
10Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
11Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
12Noah GragsonLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
13Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
14Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
15Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
16AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
17Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
18Josh BerryHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
19Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
20Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
21Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
22Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
23Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
24Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
25Cody WareRick Ware RacingFord
26JJ YeleyRick Ware RacingFord
27Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
28Ryan PreeceStewart Haas RacingFord
29Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
30Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
31Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
32William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
33Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
34Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
35Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
36BJ McLeodLive Fast MotorsportsChevrolet

Joey Logano dominated the race at Atlanta, winning from pole position with a last-lap pass on former teammate Brad Keselowski. It is the first win at Atlanta for the Team Penske driver, who started on pole and led the most laps (140) in the race. This is the first win of the season for Logano, and the 32nd of his career.

Keselowski nearly ended his 66-race winless streak, but he was not able to block both lanes of traffic on the final lap, and Logano was able to clear him on the outside lane, where he had all of the momentum coming to the checkered flag. It was another step of progression for the RFK Racing co-owner, who has led laps in every race this season.

Christopher Bell had one of the fastest cars on Sunday, and pushed Logano to the win on the final lap. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver finished 3rd, leading the charge for Toyota. Corey LaJoie finished a career-best 4th place, and was the top-finishing Chevrolet driver. Tyler Reddick, who was not feeling well before the race, rounded out the top-five for 23XI Racing.

The biggest moment in the race came when Ross Chastain got into the rear of race leader Kevin Harvick with 70 laps remaining. Harvick spun in front of the pack and quickly saw his chance to win disappear. There were 12 cars involved in the incident, with Harvick, Chris Buescher, and Harrison Burton all unable to continue. William Byron, winner of the last two races, was also collected and his chance for a three-peat was gone.

Kyle Larson found himself on the bad side of lady luck again this weekend. The Hendrick Motorsports driver was running in 2nd with 51 laps to go when race leader Aric Almirola blew a right-rear tire. Larson had nowhere to go and crashed hard into the outside wall, finishing 31st.

Previous Atlanta winners

2022: Chase Elliott

2022: William Byron

2021: Kurt Busch

2021: Ryan Blaney

2020: Kevin Harvick

2019: Brad Keselowski

2018: Kevin Harvick

2017: Brad Keselowski

2016: Jimmie Johnson

2015: Jimmie Johnson

2014: Kasey Kahne

2013: Kyle Busch

2012: Denny Hamlin

2011: Jeff Gordon

2010: Tony Stewart

 