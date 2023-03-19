2023 NASCAR Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta – Full Race Results

NASCAR: Joey Logano Wins Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta - Full Race Results
Full race results from the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, won by Team Penske's Joey Logano.
|2023 Atlanta Ambetter Health 400 - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|3
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|4
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|5
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|6
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|7
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|8
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|9
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|10
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|12
|Noah Gragson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|13
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|14
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|15
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|18
|Josh Berry
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|19
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|21
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|22
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|23
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|24
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|25
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|26
|JJ Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|27
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|28
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|29
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|30
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|31
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|32
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|33
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|34
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|35
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|36
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
Joey Logano dominated the race at Atlanta, winning from pole position with a last-lap pass on former teammate Brad Keselowski. It is the first win at Atlanta for the Team Penske driver, who started on pole and led the most laps (140) in the race. This is the first win of the season for Logano, and the 32nd of his career.
Keselowski nearly ended his 66-race winless streak, but he was not able to block both lanes of traffic on the final lap, and Logano was able to clear him on the outside lane, where he had all of the momentum coming to the checkered flag. It was another step of progression for the RFK Racing co-owner, who has led laps in every race this season.
Christopher Bell had one of the fastest cars on Sunday, and pushed Logano to the win on the final lap. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver finished 3rd, leading the charge for Toyota. Corey LaJoie finished a career-best 4th place, and was the top-finishing Chevrolet driver. Tyler Reddick, who was not feeling well before the race, rounded out the top-five for 23XI Racing.
The biggest moment in the race came when Ross Chastain got into the rear of race leader Kevin Harvick with 70 laps remaining. Harvick spun in front of the pack and quickly saw his chance to win disappear. There were 12 cars involved in the incident, with Harvick, Chris Buescher, and Harrison Burton all unable to continue. William Byron, winner of the last two races, was also collected and his chance for a three-peat was gone.
Kyle Larson found himself on the bad side of lady luck again this weekend. The Hendrick Motorsports driver was running in 2nd with 51 laps to go when race leader Aric Almirola blew a right-rear tire. Larson had nowhere to go and crashed hard into the outside wall, finishing 31st.
Previous Atlanta winners
2022: Chase Elliott
2022: William Byron
2021: Kurt Busch
2021: Ryan Blaney
2020: Kevin Harvick
2019: Brad Keselowski
2018: Kevin Harvick
2017: Brad Keselowski
2016: Jimmie Johnson
2015: Jimmie Johnson
2014: Kasey Kahne
2013: Kyle Busch
2012: Denny Hamlin
2011: Jeff Gordon
2010: Tony Stewart