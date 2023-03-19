2023 NASCAR Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta – Full Race Results

2023 Atlanta Ambetter Health 400 - Race Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 2 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 3 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 5 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 6 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 7 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 8 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 9 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 10 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 11 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 12 Noah Gragson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 13 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 14 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 18 Josh Berry Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 19 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 20 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 21 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 22 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 23 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 24 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 25 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 26 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford 27 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 28 Ryan Preece Stewart Haas Racing Ford 29 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 30 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 31 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 32 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 33 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 34 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 35 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 36 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

Joey Logano dominated the race at Atlanta, winning from pole position with a last-lap pass on former teammate Brad Keselowski. It is the first win at Atlanta for the Team Penske driver, who started on pole and led the most laps (140) in the race. This is the first win of the season for Logano, and the 32nd of his career.

Keselowski nearly ended his 66-race winless streak, but he was not able to block both lanes of traffic on the final lap, and Logano was able to clear him on the outside lane, where he had all of the momentum coming to the checkered flag. It was another step of progression for the RFK Racing co-owner, who has led laps in every race this season.

Christopher Bell had one of the fastest cars on Sunday, and pushed Logano to the win on the final lap. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver finished 3rd, leading the charge for Toyota. Corey LaJoie finished a career-best 4th place, and was the top-finishing Chevrolet driver. Tyler Reddick, who was not feeling well before the race, rounded out the top-five for 23XI Racing.

The biggest moment in the race came when Ross Chastain got into the rear of race leader Kevin Harvick with 70 laps remaining. Harvick spun in front of the pack and quickly saw his chance to win disappear. There were 12 cars involved in the incident, with Harvick, Chris Buescher, and Harrison Burton all unable to continue. William Byron, winner of the last two races, was also collected and his chance for a three-peat was gone.

Kyle Larson found himself on the bad side of lady luck again this weekend. The Hendrick Motorsports driver was running in 2nd with 51 laps to go when race leader Aric Almirola blew a right-rear tire. Larson had nowhere to go and crashed hard into the outside wall, finishing 31st.

Previous Atlanta winners

2022: Chase Elliott

2022: William Byron

2021: Kurt Busch

2021: Ryan Blaney

2020: Kevin Harvick

2019: Brad Keselowski

2018: Kevin Harvick

2017: Brad Keselowski

2016: Jimmie Johnson

2015: Jimmie Johnson

2014: Kasey Kahne

2013: Kyle Busch

2012: Denny Hamlin

2011: Jeff Gordon

2010: Tony Stewart