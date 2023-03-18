NASCAR: Team Penske, Joey Logano on Pole at Atlanta - Full Qualifying Results

Chad Smith's picture
18 Mar 2023
NASCAR Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta - Full Qualifying Results

Full results from qualifying at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where Team Penske dominated.

2023 Atlanta Ambetter Health 400 - Qualifying Results
Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
2Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
3Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
4Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
5Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
6Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
7Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
8Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
9Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
10Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
11William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
12Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
13Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
14Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
15Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
16Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota
17Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
18Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
19Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
20Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
21Josh BerryHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
22Noah GragsonLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
23Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
24Ryan PreeceStewart Haas RacingFord
25Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
26Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
27Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
28Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
29Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
30AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
31Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
32Cody WareRick Ware RacingFord
33Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
34JJ YeleyRick Ware RacingFord
35Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
36BJ McLeodLive Fast MotorsportsChevrolet

Team Penske had a sensational Saturday in qualifying at Atlanta. The team swept the top three starting positions for tomorrow's race, with reigning series champion Joey Logano narrowly taking pole position from Austin Cindric. Ryan Blaney, who was fastest in the first round of qualifying, will start just behind them on Row 2 alongside former Penske driver Brad Keselowski.

This is the 28th career pole for Logano, and his second of the season. Stewart Haas Racing teammates Aric Almirola and Kevin Harvick will start on Row 3 with Chris Buescher and Chase Briscoe lining up in Row 4 tomorrow. Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell rounded out the top ten in qualifying, leading the way for Chevrolet and Toyota.

As good as today was for Penske, it was even better for Ford. The manufacturer took the top eight positions in qualifying today, something that has not been done since 1965. "We definitely got the speed in our race car," Logano said. "Hopefully, we can maintain this track position in the race tomorrow."

William Byron will be aiming for his third consecutive victory tomorrow, and starts 11th. He is one of the Hendrick Motorsports drivers that were issued penalties by NASCAR for the parts on their cars last weekend at Las Vegas. Denny Hamlin, who was also penalized for his on-track incident with Ross Chastain at the end of that race, starts 14th tomorrow.

Bell spun on his qualifying attempt in the final round, and his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ty Gibbs got loose and into the outside wall during his run. The rookie starts 35th tomorrow, as JGR had a rough afternoon with Martin Truex Jr qualifying 29th. Ford clearly has the single-car speed at Atlanta, but the Toyota cars should perform well in the race.

Previous Atlanta winners

2022: Chase Elliott

2022: William Byron

2021: Kurt Busch

2021: Ryan Blaney

2020: Kevin Harvick

2019: Brad Keselowski

2018: Kevin Harvick

2017: Brad Keselowski

2016: Jimmie Johnson

2015: Jimmie Johnson

2014: Kasey Kahne

2013: Kyle Busch

2012: Denny Hamlin

2011: Jeff Gordon

2010: Tony Stewart

 