NASCAR Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta - Full Qualifying Results

NASCAR: Team Penske, Joey Logano on Pole at Atlanta - Full Qualifying Results
Full results from qualifying at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where Team Penske dominated.
|2023 Atlanta Ambetter Health 400 - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|4
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|5
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|6
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|7
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|8
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|9
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|11
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|12
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|13
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|14
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|15
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|16
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|17
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|18
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|19
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|21
|Josh Berry
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|22
|Noah Gragson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|23
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|24
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|25
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|26
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|27
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|28
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|29
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|30
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|31
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|32
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|33
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|34
|JJ Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|35
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|36
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
Team Penske had a sensational Saturday in qualifying at Atlanta. The team swept the top three starting positions for tomorrow's race, with reigning series champion Joey Logano narrowly taking pole position from Austin Cindric. Ryan Blaney, who was fastest in the first round of qualifying, will start just behind them on Row 2 alongside former Penske driver Brad Keselowski.
This is the 28th career pole for Logano, and his second of the season. Stewart Haas Racing teammates Aric Almirola and Kevin Harvick will start on Row 3 with Chris Buescher and Chase Briscoe lining up in Row 4 tomorrow. Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell rounded out the top ten in qualifying, leading the way for Chevrolet and Toyota.
As good as today was for Penske, it was even better for Ford. The manufacturer took the top eight positions in qualifying today, something that has not been done since 1965. "We definitely got the speed in our race car," Logano said. "Hopefully, we can maintain this track position in the race tomorrow."
William Byron will be aiming for his third consecutive victory tomorrow, and starts 11th. He is one of the Hendrick Motorsports drivers that were issued penalties by NASCAR for the parts on their cars last weekend at Las Vegas. Denny Hamlin, who was also penalized for his on-track incident with Ross Chastain at the end of that race, starts 14th tomorrow.
Bell spun on his qualifying attempt in the final round, and his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ty Gibbs got loose and into the outside wall during his run. The rookie starts 35th tomorrow, as JGR had a rough afternoon with Martin Truex Jr qualifying 29th. Ford clearly has the single-car speed at Atlanta, but the Toyota cars should perform well in the race.
Previous Atlanta winners
2022: Chase Elliott
2022: William Byron
2021: Kurt Busch
2021: Ryan Blaney
2020: Kevin Harvick
2019: Brad Keselowski
2018: Kevin Harvick
2017: Brad Keselowski
2016: Jimmie Johnson
2015: Jimmie Johnson
2014: Kasey Kahne
2013: Kyle Busch
2012: Denny Hamlin
2011: Jeff Gordon
2010: Tony Stewart