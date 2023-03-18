NASCAR Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta - Full Qualifying Results

2023 Atlanta Ambetter Health 400 - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 3 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 4 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 5 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 6 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 7 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 8 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 9 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 11 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 12 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 13 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 14 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 15 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 16 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 17 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 18 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 19 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 20 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 21 Josh Berry Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 22 Noah Gragson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 23 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 24 Ryan Preece Stewart Haas Racing Ford 25 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 26 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 27 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 28 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 29 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 30 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 31 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 32 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 33 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 34 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford 35 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 36 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

Team Penske had a sensational Saturday in qualifying at Atlanta. The team swept the top three starting positions for tomorrow's race, with reigning series champion Joey Logano narrowly taking pole position from Austin Cindric. Ryan Blaney, who was fastest in the first round of qualifying, will start just behind them on Row 2 alongside former Penske driver Brad Keselowski.

This is the 28th career pole for Logano, and his second of the season. Stewart Haas Racing teammates Aric Almirola and Kevin Harvick will start on Row 3 with Chris Buescher and Chase Briscoe lining up in Row 4 tomorrow. Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell rounded out the top ten in qualifying, leading the way for Chevrolet and Toyota.

As good as today was for Penske, it was even better for Ford. The manufacturer took the top eight positions in qualifying today, something that has not been done since 1965. "We definitely got the speed in our race car," Logano said. "Hopefully, we can maintain this track position in the race tomorrow."

William Byron will be aiming for his third consecutive victory tomorrow, and starts 11th. He is one of the Hendrick Motorsports drivers that were issued penalties by NASCAR for the parts on their cars last weekend at Las Vegas. Denny Hamlin, who was also penalized for his on-track incident with Ross Chastain at the end of that race, starts 14th tomorrow.

Bell spun on his qualifying attempt in the final round, and his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ty Gibbs got loose and into the outside wall during his run. The rookie starts 35th tomorrow, as JGR had a rough afternoon with Martin Truex Jr qualifying 29th. Ford clearly has the single-car speed at Atlanta, but the Toyota cars should perform well in the race.

Previous Atlanta winners

2022: Chase Elliott

2022: William Byron

2021: Kurt Busch

2021: Ryan Blaney

2020: Kevin Harvick

2019: Brad Keselowski

2018: Kevin Harvick

2017: Brad Keselowski

2016: Jimmie Johnson

2015: Jimmie Johnson

2014: Kasey Kahne

2013: Kyle Busch

2012: Denny Hamlin

2011: Jeff Gordon

2010: Tony Stewart