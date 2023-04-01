NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond - Full Qualifying Results

NASCAR: Rain Cancels Toyota Owners 400 Qualifying at Richmond - Full Starting Lineup
Full starting lineup at Richmond Raceway after rain canceled qualifying on Saturday.
|2023 Richmond Toyota Owners 400 - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|2
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|3
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|4
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|5
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|6
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|7
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|8
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|13
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|14
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|15
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|16
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|17
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|18
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|20
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|21
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|22
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|23
|Noah Gragson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|24
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|25
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|26
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|27
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|28
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|29
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|30
|Josh Berry
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|31
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|32
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|33
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|34
|JJ Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|35
|Anthony Alfredo
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|36
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|37
|Chandler Smith
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
Qualifying was rained out at Richmond Raceway on Saturday, which means the lineup for tomorrow's race was set per the NASCAR rule book. Alex Bowman, the current points leader through six races, will start on the front row. Kyle Busch will join Bowman on the front row on Sunday.
William Byron will line up directly behind his Hendrick Motorsports teammate, while Ross Chastain joins him on the second row. Last week's winner Tyler Reddick will start from Row 3 along with Austin Cindric. Chris Buescher, Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Kyle Larson, and Kevin Harvick complete the list of top-ten starters.
Denny Hamlin is the defending race winner at Richmond, and will start 11th in his No. 11 Toyota. Both practice and qualifying were canceled because of the rain. Although wet weather tires will be available for the race tomorrow if needed, NASCAR decided against using them for today's on-track sessions.
The return of short-track racing begins this weekend, with three consecutive races on the smaller ovals. The last eight short-track races have all been won by different drivers, a trend that could continue tomorrow. Those last eight winners are Martin Truex Jr, Larson, Bowman, Hamlin, Byron, Harvick, Buescher, and Christopher Bell.
Previous Richmond winners
2022: Kevin Harvick
2022: Denny Hamlin
2021: Martin Truex Jr
2021: Alex Bowman
2020: Brad Keselowski
2019: Martin Truex Jr
2019: Martin Truex Jr
2018: Kyle Busch
2018: Kyle Busch
2017: Kyle Larson
2017: Joey Logano
2016: Denny Hamlin
2016: Carl Edwards
2015: Matt Kenseth
2015: Kurt Busch
2014: Brad Keselowski
2014: Joey Logano
2013: Carl Edwards
2013: Kevin Harvick
2012: Clint Bowyer
2012: Kyle Busch