NASCAR: Rain Cancels Toyota Owners 400 Qualifying at Richmond - Full Starting Lineup

1 Apr 2023
NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond - Full Qualifying Results

Full starting lineup at Richmond Raceway after rain canceled qualifying on Saturday.

Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
2Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
3William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
4Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
5Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota
6Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
7Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
8Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
9Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
10Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
11Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
12Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
13Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
14Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
15Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
16Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
17Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
18Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
19Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
20Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
21Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
22Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
23Noah GragsonLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
24Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
25AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
26Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
27Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
28Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
29Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
30Josh BerryHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
31Cody WareRick Ware RacingFord
32Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
33Ryan PreeceStewart Haas RacingFord
34JJ YeleyRick Ware RacingFord
35Anthony AlfredoLive Fast MotorsportsChevrolet
36Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
37Chandler SmithKaulig RacingChevrolet

Qualifying was rained out at Richmond Raceway on Saturday, which means the lineup for tomorrow's race was set per the NASCAR rule book. Alex Bowman, the current points leader through six races, will start on the front row. Kyle Busch will join Bowman on the front row on Sunday.

William Byron will line up directly behind his Hendrick Motorsports teammate, while Ross Chastain joins him on the second row. Last week's winner Tyler Reddick will start from Row 3 along with Austin Cindric. Chris Buescher, Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Kyle Larson, and Kevin Harvick complete the list of top-ten starters.

Denny Hamlin is the defending race winner at Richmond, and will start 11th in his No. 11 Toyota. Both practice and qualifying were canceled because of the rain. Although wet weather tires will be available for the race tomorrow if needed, NASCAR decided against using them for today's on-track sessions.

The return of short-track racing begins this weekend, with three consecutive races on the smaller ovals. The last eight short-track races have all been won by different drivers, a trend that could continue tomorrow. Those last eight winners are Martin Truex Jr, Larson, Bowman, Hamlin, Byron, Harvick, Buescher, and Christopher Bell.

Previous Richmond winners

2022: Kevin Harvick

2022: Denny Hamlin

2021: Martin Truex Jr

2021: Alex Bowman

2020: Brad Keselowski

2019: Martin Truex Jr

2019: Martin Truex Jr

2018: Kyle Busch

2018: Kyle Busch

2017: Kyle Larson

2017: Joey Logano

2016: Denny Hamlin

2016: Carl Edwards

2015: Matt Kenseth

2015: Kurt Busch

2014: Brad Keselowski

2014: Joey Logano

2013: Carl Edwards

2013: Kevin Harvick

2012: Clint Bowyer

2012: Kyle Busch

 