NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond - Full Qualifying Results

2023 Richmond Toyota Owners 400 - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 3 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 4 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 5 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 6 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 7 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 8 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 9 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 13 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 14 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 15 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 16 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 17 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 18 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 19 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 20 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 21 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 22 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 23 Noah Gragson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 24 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 25 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 26 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 27 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 28 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 29 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 30 Josh Berry Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 32 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 33 Ryan Preece Stewart Haas Racing Ford 34 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford 35 Anthony Alfredo Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 36 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 37 Chandler Smith Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Qualifying was rained out at Richmond Raceway on Saturday, which means the lineup for tomorrow's race was set per the NASCAR rule book. Alex Bowman, the current points leader through six races, will start on the front row. Kyle Busch will join Bowman on the front row on Sunday.

William Byron will line up directly behind his Hendrick Motorsports teammate, while Ross Chastain joins him on the second row. Last week's winner Tyler Reddick will start from Row 3 along with Austin Cindric. Chris Buescher, Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Kyle Larson, and Kevin Harvick complete the list of top-ten starters.

Denny Hamlin is the defending race winner at Richmond, and will start 11th in his No. 11 Toyota. Both practice and qualifying were canceled because of the rain. Although wet weather tires will be available for the race tomorrow if needed, NASCAR decided against using them for today's on-track sessions.

The return of short-track racing begins this weekend, with three consecutive races on the smaller ovals. The last eight short-track races have all been won by different drivers, a trend that could continue tomorrow. Those last eight winners are Martin Truex Jr, Larson, Bowman, Hamlin, Byron, Harvick, Buescher, and Christopher Bell.

Previous Richmond winners

2022: Kevin Harvick

2022: Denny Hamlin

2021: Martin Truex Jr

2021: Alex Bowman

2020: Brad Keselowski

2019: Martin Truex Jr

2019: Martin Truex Jr

2018: Kyle Busch

2018: Kyle Busch

2017: Kyle Larson

2017: Joey Logano

2016: Denny Hamlin

2016: Carl Edwards

2015: Matt Kenseth

2015: Kurt Busch

2014: Brad Keselowski

2014: Joey Logano

2013: Carl Edwards

2013: Kevin Harvick

2012: Clint Bowyer

2012: Kyle Busch