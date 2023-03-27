2023 NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway: Full Weekend Race Schedule

With superspeedway and road course races mixing up the field, NASCAR now gets set for the first of three short tracks on the 2023 calendar. The first one on the schedule comes this weekend at Richmond Raceway. The 0.750-mile paved track in Virginia is a chance for teams and drivers to dial in their short-track package.

Tyler Reddick enters the weekend with all of the momentum, scoring his first win of the season and his first with 23XI Racing. The victory was also the first of the year for Toyota, who will undoubtedly be eager to win the Toyota Owners 400 on Sunday.

Another Toyota to watch next weekend is Martin Truex Jr, who had a frustrating end to his promising day at Circuit of The Americas. Truex swept the two Richmond races in 2019 and also won there in 2021. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver would love nothing more than to snap his long winless streak and get himself back into the playoffs after missing out last year.

The on-track action begins at 10:00 on Saturday morning with practice, followed by qualifying for the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond. Denny Hamlin (Spring) and Kevin Harvick (Fall) won the two races here last year, both from the 13th starting position. Hamlin and Harvick each have four wins at Richmond, second only to Kyle Busch, who leads all active drivers with six wins on the short oval.

Race weekend schedule (Eastern Standard Time)

Saturday April 1

10:00 am - Practice and Qualifying

Sunday April 2

3:30 pm - Race