Tyler Reddick: 10

It was a dominating weekend for Reddick, showing why he is one of the top drivers in the series.

Kyle Busch: 9

He is driving the same car that Reddick won with multiple times last year, but it was still an impressive drive on Sunday for the two-time champion.

Alex Bowman: 9

Bowman came out of nowhere late in the race, and once again finished inside the top-three at COTA.

Ross Chastain: 8

He was in contention early, then got spun late in the race, yet still rebounded for a solid 4th place finish.

William Byron: 7

Finishing in the top-five is typically great, but after starting on pole and leading a ton of laps, Byron should have done better, as he clearly had one of the two best cars in the field.

Austin Cindric: 7

One of the best road racers had a quiet afternoon, but was up front when it mattered at the end.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr: 9

Known predominantly as a superspeedway ace, the Daytona 500 champ delivered an impressive 7th place result for the single-car team of JTG Daugherty Racing.

Chris Buescher: 8

Buescher continues to have a sneaky good season, stringing together solid finishes while showing great race pace.

Ty Gibbs: 7

He is still a rookie, but expectations were probably a little higher for Gibbs.

Todd Gilliland: 9

It is not a total surprise that Gilliland scored a top-ten finish, as he has proven to be an excellent road racer.

Kevin Harvick: 7

Probably not the finish he wanted, but road course racing has never been his strong suit.

Kyle Larson: 6

It was a rough afternoon for Larson, who was run over by Bubba Wallace, then spun by Denny Hamlin on the very next lap. A tire issue and another spin left him with a 14th place finish.

Chase Briscoe: 6

Briscoe is typically a solid road course racer, so a 15th place result seems like a disappointment.

Denny Hamlin: 6

Penalties and spins were the theme for Hamlin today at COTA.

Martin Truex Jr: 7

His 17th place result was not indicative of his performance on Sunday. Truex was running inside the top-five late in the race when he was a victim of a massive pile up in Turn 1.

Jenson Button: 7

For his first time ever in a stock car, the 2009 F1 World Champion had a solid debut for Rick Ware Racing.

Jordan Taylor: 6

Taylor was making his NASCAR debut as well, but his race performance was nowhere close to the promise he showed in qualifying on Saturday.

Kimi Raikkonen: 7

The 2018 Formula One United States Grand Prix winner showed similar pace to what he had last year at Watkins Glen in his debut race. A late spin took him out of the top-ten, but it was still a solid afternoon for Kimi.

Joey Logano: 5

An early penalty set him back, but Logano had more than enough time to make his way back to the front, but couldn't make it work.

Christopher Bell: 6

Bell has proven to be an excellent road course racer, but a late-race incident ruined his day.

AJ Allmendinger: 5

Allmendinger was trying to repeat his success from Saturday, when he won the Xfinity Series race, but he was simply involved in too many incidents today.

Bubba Wallace: 2

A bizarre crash ended his day early, which only frustrated him even more.

Jimmie Johnson: 1

This race was just one of a handful of events that Johnson will be running this year, and this one was almost over as soon as it began. The seven-time champion was taken out on the very first lap and finished last.