NASCAR: Driver Rankings For The Echopark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas
Crash NASCAR journalist Chad Smith goes through the field to hand out driver ratings for the Echopark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas.
Tyler Reddick: 10
It was a dominating weekend for Reddick, showing why he is one of the top drivers in the series.
Kyle Busch: 9
He is driving the same car that Reddick won with multiple times last year, but it was still an impressive drive on Sunday for the two-time champion.
Alex Bowman: 9
Bowman came out of nowhere late in the race, and once again finished inside the top-three at COTA.
Ross Chastain: 8
He was in contention early, then got spun late in the race, yet still rebounded for a solid 4th place finish.
William Byron: 7
Finishing in the top-five is typically great, but after starting on pole and leading a ton of laps, Byron should have done better, as he clearly had one of the two best cars in the field.
Austin Cindric: 7
One of the best road racers had a quiet afternoon, but was up front when it mattered at the end.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr: 9
Known predominantly as a superspeedway ace, the Daytona 500 champ delivered an impressive 7th place result for the single-car team of JTG Daugherty Racing.
Chris Buescher: 8
Buescher continues to have a sneaky good season, stringing together solid finishes while showing great race pace.
Ty Gibbs: 7
He is still a rookie, but expectations were probably a little higher for Gibbs.
Todd Gilliland: 9
It is not a total surprise that Gilliland scored a top-ten finish, as he has proven to be an excellent road racer.
Kevin Harvick: 7
Probably not the finish he wanted, but road course racing has never been his strong suit.
Kyle Larson: 6
It was a rough afternoon for Larson, who was run over by Bubba Wallace, then spun by Denny Hamlin on the very next lap. A tire issue and another spin left him with a 14th place finish.
Chase Briscoe: 6
Briscoe is typically a solid road course racer, so a 15th place result seems like a disappointment.
Denny Hamlin: 6
Penalties and spins were the theme for Hamlin today at COTA.
Martin Truex Jr: 7
His 17th place result was not indicative of his performance on Sunday. Truex was running inside the top-five late in the race when he was a victim of a massive pile up in Turn 1.
Jenson Button: 7
For his first time ever in a stock car, the 2009 F1 World Champion had a solid debut for Rick Ware Racing.
Jordan Taylor: 6
Taylor was making his NASCAR debut as well, but his race performance was nowhere close to the promise he showed in qualifying on Saturday.
Kimi Raikkonen: 7
The 2018 Formula One United States Grand Prix winner showed similar pace to what he had last year at Watkins Glen in his debut race. A late spin took him out of the top-ten, but it was still a solid afternoon for Kimi.
Joey Logano: 5
An early penalty set him back, but Logano had more than enough time to make his way back to the front, but couldn't make it work.
Christopher Bell: 6
Bell has proven to be an excellent road course racer, but a late-race incident ruined his day.
AJ Allmendinger: 5
Allmendinger was trying to repeat his success from Saturday, when he won the Xfinity Series race, but he was simply involved in too many incidents today.
Bubba Wallace: 2
A bizarre crash ended his day early, which only frustrated him even more.
Jimmie Johnson: 1
This race was just one of a handful of events that Johnson will be running this year, and this one was almost over as soon as it began. The seven-time champion was taken out on the very first lap and finished last.