NASCAR Championship: Full Driver Standings After Circuit of The Americas

Five different race winners through the first six races of the season has kept the drivers championship playoff standings packed closely together. The parity throughout the garage has evened the playing field and more teams and drivers are able to challenge at the front of the field.

William Byron started on pole position at Circuit of The Americas, and had one of the two best cars in the race, but came up short at the end. His strong season continues though, and he maintains his spot at the top of the standings with his two victories. A pair of two-time champions are just behind him, in Kyle Busch and Joey Logano.

Tyler Reddick dominated the weekend at COTA, earning his first race win of the season and the first with his new 23XI Racing team. This was also the first win for Toyota this season, giving each manufacturer at least one win this year. The win also vaulted Reddick up to fourth place in the standings.

Among the drivers without a win this season, Ross Chastain leads the pack with Kevin Harvick and Christopher Bell in tow. Team Penske drivers Ryan Blaney and Austin Cindric round out the top-ten in the playoff standings. With 139 points scored through six races, Corey LaJoie holds the final playoff spot heading into Richmond next weekend.