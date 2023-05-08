2023 NASCAR AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway – Full Race Results

NASCAR: Denny Hamlin Wins AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway – Full Race Results
Full race results from the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas, won by Denny Hamlin.
|2023 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|2
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|3
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|4
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|5
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|6
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|7
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|8
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|9
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|10
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|12
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|13
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|14
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|15
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|16
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|18
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|19
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|20
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|21
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|22
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|23
|JJ Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|24
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|25
|Josh Berry
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|26
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|27
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|28
|Brennan Poole
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|29
|Noah Gragson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|30
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|31
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|32
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|33
|Josh Bilicki
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|34
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|35
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|36
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
The fight for the race win at Kansas showcased an epic 20-lap shootout between Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson. The battle came down the final lap, when Hamlin nudged Larson exiting Turn 2 and taking the checkered flag for his first win of the season and the 49th of his Cup career. Hamlin, who was already the all-time leader in race wins at Kansas, earned his fourth victory at the track. Larson managed to get his damaged car across the finish line for a runner-up finish.
Pole sitter William Byron had a roller coaster day, spending a majority of the race two laps down to the leader. He was able to overcome that and finished 3rd today. Defending race winner Bubba Wallace had another strong showing at Kansas, earning a 4th place finish while Ross Chastain completed the top-five. The rest of the top-ten went to Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr, Tyler Reddick, and Austin Dillon.
This race was a battle between Toyota and Chevrolet. It was a battle between Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing, who earned their 400th NASCAR win. The contact on the final lap for the race win could easily have ended in a fist fight, but that moment came between two different drivers after exiting their cars on pit lane following the conclusion of the race.
Chastain and rookie Noah Gragson had contact earlier in the race, and clearly had a disagreement about who was at fault. Gragson grabbed Chastain's fire suit near his chest and was pointing at him when Ross had enough and took a swing at Noah's face. The two exchanged minor swings at one another before they were separated.
It was a day full of drama, on and off the track. Several drivers had issues throughout the race, including Larson who was spun on Lap 5 but able to rebound nicely. Byron was caught speeding on pit road and had a brush with the wall later on. Kyle Busch was also nabbed for speeding, he had contact with Wallace on track, had a loose wheel on pit road, and finally spun later in the race which ended his miserable day.
Toyota dominated the first stage, taking six of the top seven spots, including the stage win by Hamlin. Ty Gibbs and Christopher Bell had spins later in the race which relegated them to 34th and 36th place finishes. Ford drivers didn't have a good day at all, with Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe, Aric Almirola, and Harrison Burton all crashing in separate incidents.
Previous Kansas winners
2022: Bubba Wallace
2022: Kurt Busch
2021: Kyle Larson
2021: Kyle Busch
2020: Joey Logano
2020: Denny Hamlin
2019: Denny Hamlin
2019: Brad Keselowski
2018: Chase Elliott
2018: Kevin Harvick
2017: Martin Truex Jr
2017: Martin Truex Jr
2016: Kevin Harvick
2016: Kyle Busch
2015: Joey Logano
2015: Jimmie Johnson
2014: Joey Logano
2014: Jeff Gordon