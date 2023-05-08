2023 NASCAR AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway – Full Race Results

2023 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas - Race Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 4 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 5 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 6 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 7 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 9 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 10 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 11 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 12 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 13 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 14 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 15 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 16 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 18 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 19 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 20 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 21 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 22 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 23 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford 24 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 25 Josh Berry Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 26 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 27 Ryan Preece Stewart Haas Racing Ford 28 Brennan Poole Rick Ware Racing Ford 29 Noah Gragson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 30 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 31 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 32 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 33 Josh Bilicki Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 34 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 35 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 36 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

The fight for the race win at Kansas showcased an epic 20-lap shootout between Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson. The battle came down the final lap, when Hamlin nudged Larson exiting Turn 2 and taking the checkered flag for his first win of the season and the 49th of his Cup career. Hamlin, who was already the all-time leader in race wins at Kansas, earned his fourth victory at the track. Larson managed to get his damaged car across the finish line for a runner-up finish.

Pole sitter William Byron had a roller coaster day, spending a majority of the race two laps down to the leader. He was able to overcome that and finished 3rd today. Defending race winner Bubba Wallace had another strong showing at Kansas, earning a 4th place finish while Ross Chastain completed the top-five. The rest of the top-ten went to Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr, Tyler Reddick, and Austin Dillon.

This race was a battle between Toyota and Chevrolet. It was a battle between Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing, who earned their 400th NASCAR win. The contact on the final lap for the race win could easily have ended in a fist fight, but that moment came between two different drivers after exiting their cars on pit lane following the conclusion of the race.

Chastain and rookie Noah Gragson had contact earlier in the race, and clearly had a disagreement about who was at fault. Gragson grabbed Chastain's fire suit near his chest and was pointing at him when Ross had enough and took a swing at Noah's face. The two exchanged minor swings at one another before they were separated.

It was a day full of drama, on and off the track. Several drivers had issues throughout the race, including Larson who was spun on Lap 5 but able to rebound nicely. Byron was caught speeding on pit road and had a brush with the wall later on. Kyle Busch was also nabbed for speeding, he had contact with Wallace on track, had a loose wheel on pit road, and finally spun later in the race which ended his miserable day.

Toyota dominated the first stage, taking six of the top seven spots, including the stage win by Hamlin. Ty Gibbs and Christopher Bell had spins later in the race which relegated them to 34th and 36th place finishes. Ford drivers didn't have a good day at all, with Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe, Aric Almirola, and Harrison Burton all crashing in separate incidents.

Previous Kansas winners

2022: Bubba Wallace

2022: Kurt Busch

2021: Kyle Larson

2021: Kyle Busch

2020: Joey Logano

2020: Denny Hamlin

2019: Denny Hamlin

2019: Brad Keselowski

2018: Chase Elliott

2018: Kevin Harvick

2017: Martin Truex Jr

2017: Martin Truex Jr

2016: Kevin Harvick

2016: Kyle Busch

2015: Joey Logano

2015: Jimmie Johnson

2014: Joey Logano

2014: Jeff Gordon