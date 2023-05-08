NASCAR: Denny Hamlin Wins AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway – Full Race Results

Chad Smith's picture
8 May 2023
2023 NASCAR AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway – Full Race Results

Full race results from the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas, won by Denny Hamlin.

2023 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas - Race Results
Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
2Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
3William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
4Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
5Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
6Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
7Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
8Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
9Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota
10Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
11Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
12Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
13Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
14AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
15Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
16Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
17Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
18Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
19Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
20Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
21Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
22Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
23JJ YeleyRick Ware RacingFord
24Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
25Josh BerryHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
26Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
27Ryan PreeceStewart Haas RacingFord
28Brennan PooleRick Ware RacingFord
29Noah GragsonLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
30Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
31Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
32Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
33Josh BilickiLive Fast MotorsportsChevrolet
34Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
35Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
36Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota

The fight for the race win at Kansas showcased an epic 20-lap shootout between Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson. The battle came down the final lap, when Hamlin nudged Larson exiting Turn 2 and taking the checkered flag for his first win of the season and the 49th of his Cup career. Hamlin, who was already the all-time leader in race wins at Kansas, earned his fourth victory at the track. Larson managed to get his damaged car across the finish line for a runner-up finish.

Pole sitter William Byron had a roller coaster day, spending a majority of the race two laps down to the leader. He was able to overcome that and finished 3rd today. Defending race winner Bubba Wallace had another strong showing at Kansas, earning a 4th place finish while Ross Chastain completed the top-five. The rest of the top-ten went to Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr, Tyler Reddick, and Austin Dillon.

This race was a battle between Toyota and Chevrolet. It was a battle between Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing, who earned their 400th NASCAR win. The contact on the final lap for the race win could easily have ended in a fist fight, but that moment came between two different drivers after exiting their cars on pit lane following the conclusion of the race.

Chastain and rookie Noah Gragson had contact earlier in the race, and clearly had a disagreement about who was at fault. Gragson grabbed Chastain's fire suit near his chest and was pointing at him when Ross had enough and took a swing at Noah's face. The two exchanged minor swings at one another before they were separated.

It was a day full of drama, on and off the track. Several drivers had issues throughout the race, including Larson who was spun on Lap 5 but able to rebound nicely. Byron was caught speeding on pit road and had a brush with the wall later on. Kyle Busch was also nabbed for speeding, he had contact with Wallace on track, had a loose wheel on pit road, and finally spun later in the race which ended his miserable day.

Toyota dominated the first stage, taking six of the top seven spots, including the stage win by Hamlin. Ty Gibbs and Christopher Bell had spins later in the race which relegated them to 34th and 36th place finishes. Ford drivers didn't have a good day at all, with Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe, Aric Almirola, and Harrison Burton all crashing in separate incidents.

Previous Kansas winners

2022: Bubba Wallace

2022: Kurt Busch

2021: Kyle Larson

2021: Kyle Busch

2020: Joey Logano

2020: Denny Hamlin

2019: Denny Hamlin

2019: Brad Keselowski

2018: Chase Elliott

2018: Kevin Harvick

2017: Martin Truex Jr

2017: Martin Truex Jr

2016: Kevin Harvick

2016: Kyle Busch

2015: Joey Logano

2015: Jimmie Johnson

2014: Joey Logano

2014: Jeff Gordon