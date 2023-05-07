NASCAR: Hendrick Sweeps Front Row, William Byron on Pole at Kansas - Full Qualifying Results

7 May 2023
NASCAR AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway - Full Qualifying Results

Full results from qualifying at Kansas where William Byron earned pole position for the race.

2023 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas - Qualifying Results
Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
2Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
3Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
4Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
5Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota
6Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
7Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
8Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
9Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
10Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
11Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
12Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
13Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
14Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
15Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
16Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
17Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
18Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
19Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
20Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
21Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
22Noah GragsonLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
23Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
24Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
25Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
26Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
27AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
28Ryan PreeceStewart Haas RacingFord
29Josh BerryHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
30Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
31Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
32Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
33Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
34Brennan PooleRick Ware RacingFord
35JJ YeleyRick Ware RacingFord
36Josh BilickiLive Fast MotorsportsChevrolet

Hendrick Motorsports swept the front row in qualifying today at Kansas Speedway, with William Byron earning his second pole of the season, and the 10th of his Cup career. Byron edged out teammate Kyle Larson for the top spot by 0.006 seconds in the final round of qualifying.

Byron tagged the wall earlier in practice, but prevailed in qualifying. "We struggled a little bit off the truck but the guys brought a great car here. I hit the wall like a dummy, so I got that mistake out of the way and then got some solid practice. I enjoy coming to Kansas. It’s a fun race track. It’s going to be really challenging tomorrow, running against the fence. That’s going to be the dominant groove. Right now, we’re going to enjoy the pole."

Current points leader Ross Chastain and last week's winner Martin Truex Jr will start from Row 2 tomorrow. Row 3 features Tyler Reddick and Joey Logano, with Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Ty Gibbs and Denny Hamlin lining up in Row 4. Daniel Suarez and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top ten, making it a strong Saturday for Trackhouse Racing and Team Penske.

Reddick will be aiming for history in the race tomorrow. If he can take the checkered flag, it would be the first time in NASCAR history that a car won three consecutive races at a track with three different drivers. Kurt Busch won this race last year, and Bubba Wallace drove the No. 45 to victory lane in the Fall after Busch suffered his concussion.

Wallace was the slowest of the Toyota cars in qualifying, and will start 17th. Just missing out on the final round of qualifying were Austin Dillon, Christopher Bell, and Kevin Harvick. The Stewart Haas Racing driver is not the only former champion with some work to do on Sunday, as Kyle Busch (16th), Brad Keselowski (20th), and Chase Elliott (21st) will be starting further back.

Previous Kansas winners

2022: Bubba Wallace

2022: Kurt Busch

2021: Kyle Larson

2021: Kyle Busch

2020: Joey Logano

2020: Denny Hamlin

2019: Denny Hamlin

2019: Brad Keselowski

2018: Chase Elliott

2018: Kevin Harvick

2017: Martin Truex Jr

2017: Martin Truex Jr

2016: Kevin Harvick

2016: Kyle Busch

2015: Joey Logano

2015: Jimmie Johnson

2014: Joey Logano

2014: Jeff Gordon