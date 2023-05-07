NASCAR AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway - Full Qualifying Results

NASCAR: Hendrick Sweeps Front Row, William Byron on Pole at Kansas - Full Qualifying Results
Full results from qualifying at Kansas where William Byron earned pole position for the race.
|2023 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|2
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|3
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|5
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|6
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|7
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|8
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|9
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|10
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|11
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|12
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|13
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|14
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|15
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|16
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|18
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|19
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|20
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|21
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|22
|Noah Gragson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|23
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|24
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|25
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|26
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|27
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|28
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|29
|Josh Berry
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|30
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|31
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|32
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|33
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|Brennan Poole
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|35
|JJ Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|36
|Josh Bilicki
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
Hendrick Motorsports swept the front row in qualifying today at Kansas Speedway, with William Byron earning his second pole of the season, and the 10th of his Cup career. Byron edged out teammate Kyle Larson for the top spot by 0.006 seconds in the final round of qualifying.
Byron tagged the wall earlier in practice, but prevailed in qualifying. "We struggled a little bit off the truck but the guys brought a great car here. I hit the wall like a dummy, so I got that mistake out of the way and then got some solid practice. I enjoy coming to Kansas. It’s a fun race track. It’s going to be really challenging tomorrow, running against the fence. That’s going to be the dominant groove. Right now, we’re going to enjoy the pole."
Current points leader Ross Chastain and last week's winner Martin Truex Jr will start from Row 2 tomorrow. Row 3 features Tyler Reddick and Joey Logano, with Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Ty Gibbs and Denny Hamlin lining up in Row 4. Daniel Suarez and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top ten, making it a strong Saturday for Trackhouse Racing and Team Penske.
Reddick will be aiming for history in the race tomorrow. If he can take the checkered flag, it would be the first time in NASCAR history that a car won three consecutive races at a track with three different drivers. Kurt Busch won this race last year, and Bubba Wallace drove the No. 45 to victory lane in the Fall after Busch suffered his concussion.
Wallace was the slowest of the Toyota cars in qualifying, and will start 17th. Just missing out on the final round of qualifying were Austin Dillon, Christopher Bell, and Kevin Harvick. The Stewart Haas Racing driver is not the only former champion with some work to do on Sunday, as Kyle Busch (16th), Brad Keselowski (20th), and Chase Elliott (21st) will be starting further back.
Previous Kansas winners
2022: Bubba Wallace
2022: Kurt Busch
2021: Kyle Larson
2021: Kyle Busch
2020: Joey Logano
2020: Denny Hamlin
2019: Denny Hamlin
2019: Brad Keselowski
2018: Chase Elliott
2018: Kevin Harvick
2017: Martin Truex Jr
2017: Martin Truex Jr
2016: Kevin Harvick
2016: Kyle Busch
2015: Joey Logano
2015: Jimmie Johnson
2014: Joey Logano
2014: Jeff Gordon