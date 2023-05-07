NASCAR AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway - Full Qualifying Results

2023 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 4 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 5 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 6 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 7 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 8 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 9 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 10 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 11 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 12 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 13 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 14 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 15 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 16 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 17 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 18 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 19 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 20 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 21 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 22 Noah Gragson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 23 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 24 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 25 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 26 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 27 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 28 Ryan Preece Stewart Haas Racing Ford 29 Josh Berry Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 30 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 31 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 32 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 33 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 34 Brennan Poole Rick Ware Racing Ford 35 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford 36 Josh Bilicki Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

Hendrick Motorsports swept the front row in qualifying today at Kansas Speedway, with William Byron earning his second pole of the season, and the 10th of his Cup career. Byron edged out teammate Kyle Larson for the top spot by 0.006 seconds in the final round of qualifying.

Byron tagged the wall earlier in practice, but prevailed in qualifying. "We struggled a little bit off the truck but the guys brought a great car here. I hit the wall like a dummy, so I got that mistake out of the way and then got some solid practice. I enjoy coming to Kansas. It’s a fun race track. It’s going to be really challenging tomorrow, running against the fence. That’s going to be the dominant groove. Right now, we’re going to enjoy the pole."

Current points leader Ross Chastain and last week's winner Martin Truex Jr will start from Row 2 tomorrow. Row 3 features Tyler Reddick and Joey Logano, with Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Ty Gibbs and Denny Hamlin lining up in Row 4. Daniel Suarez and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top ten, making it a strong Saturday for Trackhouse Racing and Team Penske.

Reddick will be aiming for history in the race tomorrow. If he can take the checkered flag, it would be the first time in NASCAR history that a car won three consecutive races at a track with three different drivers. Kurt Busch won this race last year, and Bubba Wallace drove the No. 45 to victory lane in the Fall after Busch suffered his concussion.

Wallace was the slowest of the Toyota cars in qualifying, and will start 17th. Just missing out on the final round of qualifying were Austin Dillon, Christopher Bell, and Kevin Harvick. The Stewart Haas Racing driver is not the only former champion with some work to do on Sunday, as Kyle Busch (16th), Brad Keselowski (20th), and Chase Elliott (21st) will be starting further back.

Previous Kansas winners

2022: Bubba Wallace

2022: Kurt Busch

2021: Kyle Larson

2021: Kyle Busch

2020: Joey Logano

2020: Denny Hamlin

2019: Denny Hamlin

2019: Brad Keselowski

2018: Chase Elliott

2018: Kevin Harvick

2017: Martin Truex Jr

2017: Martin Truex Jr

2016: Kevin Harvick

2016: Kyle Busch

2015: Joey Logano

2015: Jimmie Johnson

2014: Joey Logano

2014: Jeff Gordon