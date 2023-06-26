2023 NASCAR Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway – Full Race Results

NASCAR: Ross Chastain Wins Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway – Full Race Results
Full race results from the Ally 400 at Nashville, won by Ross Chastain.
|2023 Ally 400 at Nashville - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|3
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|4
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|7
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|8
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|9
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|10
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|12
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|13
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|14
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|15
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|16
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|17
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|18
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|20
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|22
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|23
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|24
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|25
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|26
|Noah Gragson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|27
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|28
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|29
|JJ Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|30
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|31
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|32
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|33
|Brennan Poole
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|34
|Josh Bilicki
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|35
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|36
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
Ross Chastain put together quite the weekend for Trackhouse Racing. The driver of the No. 1 Chevrolet scored his first career pole on Saturday, and delivered the first win of the season for the team today at Nashville. The controversial driver was able to hold off Martin Truex Jr for his third career win, and his first in more than a year. Chastain was strong at the start of the race, and even better in the final stage.
Truex and teammate Denny Hamlin dominated the middle portion of the race, but the Joe Gibbs Racing duo had to settle for 2nd and 3rd tonight. It was another incredible performance by Toyota, but just as they led 250 laps in this race last year, they once again came away without a win. Hendrick Motorsports took the next three finishing positions, with Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, and William Byron. Christopher Bell earned a 7th place result with Chevrolet drivers Erik Jones, Kyle Busch, and AJ Allmendinger rounding out the top-ten.
Brad Keselowski was the only Ford driver to finish inside the top 15 today, as they continue to struggle to find speed. Daniel Suarez came home in 12th, completing a solid weekend for Trackhouse. Two more Toyota drivers, Ty Gibbs and Bubba Wallace, earned top 15 finishes but it was Tyler Reddick who got the short end of the stick on Sunday night.
Reddick started on the front row and was leading laps before a loose wheel sent him spinning after making a pit stop halfway through the race. Reddick was given two penalties and faced an uphill battle the rest of the night, as he finished in 30th position. The only other incident during the race came on the following restart.
Several drivers got bunched up on the restart, and Kyle Busch ended up getting into the back of Ryan Blaney, sending him towards the inside wall. Unfortunately, there was no SAFER barrier in that spot, as Blaney crashed hard, head-first into the concrete wall. The good news is that he was okay, but his night was done and he finished last. Kevin Harvick had a top-five run going until a flat tire ruined his night.
Previous Nashville winners
2022: Chase Elliott
2021: Kyle Larson