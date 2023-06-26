2023 NASCAR Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway – Full Race Results

2023 Ally 400 at Nashville - Race Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 2 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 7 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 8 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 9 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 10 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 11 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 12 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 13 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 14 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 15 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 16 Ryan Preece Stewart Haas Racing Ford 17 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 18 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 19 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 20 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 22 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 23 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 24 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 25 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 26 Noah Gragson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 27 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 28 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 29 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford 30 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 31 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 32 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 33 Brennan Poole Rick Ware Racing Ford 34 Josh Bilicki Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 35 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 36 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford

Ross Chastain put together quite the weekend for Trackhouse Racing. The driver of the No. 1 Chevrolet scored his first career pole on Saturday, and delivered the first win of the season for the team today at Nashville. The controversial driver was able to hold off Martin Truex Jr for his third career win, and his first in more than a year. Chastain was strong at the start of the race, and even better in the final stage.

Truex and teammate Denny Hamlin dominated the middle portion of the race, but the Joe Gibbs Racing duo had to settle for 2nd and 3rd tonight. It was another incredible performance by Toyota, but just as they led 250 laps in this race last year, they once again came away without a win. Hendrick Motorsports took the next three finishing positions, with Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, and William Byron. Christopher Bell earned a 7th place result with Chevrolet drivers Erik Jones, Kyle Busch, and AJ Allmendinger rounding out the top-ten.

Brad Keselowski was the only Ford driver to finish inside the top 15 today, as they continue to struggle to find speed. Daniel Suarez came home in 12th, completing a solid weekend for Trackhouse. Two more Toyota drivers, Ty Gibbs and Bubba Wallace, earned top 15 finishes but it was Tyler Reddick who got the short end of the stick on Sunday night.

Reddick started on the front row and was leading laps before a loose wheel sent him spinning after making a pit stop halfway through the race. Reddick was given two penalties and faced an uphill battle the rest of the night, as he finished in 30th position. The only other incident during the race came on the following restart.

Several drivers got bunched up on the restart, and Kyle Busch ended up getting into the back of Ryan Blaney, sending him towards the inside wall. Unfortunately, there was no SAFER barrier in that spot, as Blaney crashed hard, head-first into the concrete wall. The good news is that he was okay, but his night was done and he finished last. Kevin Harvick had a top-five run going until a flat tire ruined his night.

Previous Nashville winners

2022: Chase Elliott

2021: Kyle Larson