2023 NASCAR Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway – Full Race Results

NASCAR: Ross Chastain Wins Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway – Full Race Results

26 Jun 2023
Full race results from the Ally 400 at Nashville, won by Ross Chastain.

2023 Ally 400 at Nashville - Race Results
Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
2Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
3Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
4Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
5Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
6William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
7Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
8Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
9Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
10AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
11Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
12Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
13Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
14Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
15Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
16Ryan PreeceStewart Haas RacingFord
17Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
18Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
19Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
20Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
21Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
22Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
23Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
24Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
25Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
26Noah GragsonLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
27Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
28Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
29JJ YeleyRick Ware RacingFord
30Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota
31Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
32Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
33Brennan PooleRick Ware RacingFord
34Josh BilickiLive Fast MotorsportsChevrolet
35Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
36Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord

Ross Chastain put together quite the weekend for Trackhouse Racing. The driver of the No. 1 Chevrolet scored his first career pole on Saturday, and delivered the first win of the season for the team today at Nashville. The controversial driver was able to hold off Martin Truex Jr for his third career win, and his first in more than a year. Chastain was strong at the start of the race, and even better in the final stage.

Truex and teammate Denny Hamlin dominated the middle portion of the race, but the Joe Gibbs Racing duo had to settle for 2nd and 3rd tonight. It was another incredible performance by Toyota, but just as they led 250 laps in this race last year, they once again came away without a win. Hendrick Motorsports took the next three finishing positions, with Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, and William Byron. Christopher Bell earned a 7th place result with Chevrolet drivers Erik Jones, Kyle Busch, and AJ Allmendinger rounding out the top-ten.

Brad Keselowski was the only Ford driver to finish inside the top 15 today, as they continue to struggle to find speed. Daniel Suarez came home in 12th, completing a solid weekend for Trackhouse. Two more Toyota drivers, Ty Gibbs and Bubba Wallace, earned top 15 finishes but it was Tyler Reddick who got the short end of the stick on Sunday night.

Reddick started on the front row and was leading laps before a loose wheel sent him spinning after making a pit stop halfway through the race. Reddick was given two penalties and faced an uphill battle the rest of the night, as he finished in 30th position. The only other incident during the race came on the following restart.

Several drivers got bunched up on the restart, and Kyle Busch ended up getting into the back of Ryan Blaney, sending him towards the inside wall. Unfortunately, there was no SAFER barrier in that spot, as Blaney crashed hard, head-first into the concrete wall. The good news is that he was okay, but his night was done and he finished last. Kevin Harvick had a top-five run going until a flat tire ruined his night.

Previous Nashville winners

2022: Chase Elliott

2021: Kyle Larson