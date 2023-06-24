NASCAR: Ross Chastain Earns Ally 400 Pole at Nashville - Full Qualifying Results

24 Jun 2023
NASCAR Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway - Full Qualifying Results

Full results from qualifying at Nashville where Ross Chastain earned pole position for the race.

2023 Ally 400 at Nashville - Qualifying Results
Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
2Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota
3Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
4Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
5William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
6Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
7Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
8Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
9Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
10Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
11Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
12Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
13Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
14Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
15Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
16Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
17Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
18Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
19AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
20Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
21Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
22Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
23Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
24Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
25Ryan PreeceStewart Haas RacingFord
26Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
27Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
28Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
29JJ YeleyRick Ware RacingFord
30Noah GragsonLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
31Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
32Brennan PooleRick Ware RacingFord
33Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
34Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
35Josh BilickiLive Fast MotorsportsChevrolet
36Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet

The turnaround for Trackhouse Racing may be on the horizon this weekend at Nashville. Ross Chastain earned his first career pole in Cup Series qualifying, putting his No. 1 Chevrolet at the top of the speed chart in the final round. Trackhouse had both cars inside the final round of qualifying, with Daniel Suarez also advancing, where he will start 10th tomorrow.

Joining Chastain on the front row is Tyler Reddick, who was the fastest driver in practice yesterday. Justin Haley and Joey Logano will start from Row 2 while William Byron and Martin Truex Jr share Row 3. Former Nashville winner Kyle Larson starts 7th alongside Denny Hamlin. Bubba Wallace qualified one spot behind his team owner and will start 9th on Sunday.

Kyle Busch narrowly missed advancing to the final round of qualifying, as he was just 0.003 seconds slower than Larson. Busch spun during practice yesterday but comes into the weekend as one of the hottest drivers this season. Starting alongside him will be Chris Buescher. Ryan Blaney and defending race winner Chase Elliott start behind them in Row 7. Elliott needs to win one of these final ten regular season races in order to qualify for the Playoffs.

Kevin Harvick will make his final start at Nashville from the 17th spot, as Stewart Haas Racing swept Row 9 with Chase Briscoe. The team announced earlier this week that Josh Berry will be replacing Harvick in the No. 4 Ford next season. Brad Keselowski will start 20th as the RFK Racing organization aims to build on their rise this season.

Both races at Nashville have been won by drivers starting inside the top-five, but the pole sitter has not gone to victory lane. Christopher Bell is one driver that will have a tough uphill battle tomorrow, as he qualified 22nd. Austin Cindric had a moment during his qualifying run and starts 24th. Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr starts 28th but has been having a career year so far, in terms of results.