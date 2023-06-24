NASCAR Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway - Full Qualifying Results

NASCAR: Ross Chastain Earns Ally 400 Pole at Nashville - Full Qualifying Results
Full results from qualifying at Nashville where Ross Chastain earned pole position for the race.
|2023 Ally 400 at Nashville - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|3
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|5
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|7
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|8
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|9
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|10
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|12
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|13
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|14
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|15
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|16
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|17
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|18
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|19
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|20
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|21
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|22
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|23
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|24
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|25
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|26
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|27
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|28
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|29
|JJ Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|30
|Noah Gragson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|31
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|32
|Brennan Poole
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|33
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|34
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|35
|Josh Bilicki
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|36
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
The turnaround for Trackhouse Racing may be on the horizon this weekend at Nashville. Ross Chastain earned his first career pole in Cup Series qualifying, putting his No. 1 Chevrolet at the top of the speed chart in the final round. Trackhouse had both cars inside the final round of qualifying, with Daniel Suarez also advancing, where he will start 10th tomorrow.
Joining Chastain on the front row is Tyler Reddick, who was the fastest driver in practice yesterday. Justin Haley and Joey Logano will start from Row 2 while William Byron and Martin Truex Jr share Row 3. Former Nashville winner Kyle Larson starts 7th alongside Denny Hamlin. Bubba Wallace qualified one spot behind his team owner and will start 9th on Sunday.
Kyle Busch narrowly missed advancing to the final round of qualifying, as he was just 0.003 seconds slower than Larson. Busch spun during practice yesterday but comes into the weekend as one of the hottest drivers this season. Starting alongside him will be Chris Buescher. Ryan Blaney and defending race winner Chase Elliott start behind them in Row 7. Elliott needs to win one of these final ten regular season races in order to qualify for the Playoffs.
Kevin Harvick will make his final start at Nashville from the 17th spot, as Stewart Haas Racing swept Row 9 with Chase Briscoe. The team announced earlier this week that Josh Berry will be replacing Harvick in the No. 4 Ford next season. Brad Keselowski will start 20th as the RFK Racing organization aims to build on their rise this season.
Both races at Nashville have been won by drivers starting inside the top-five, but the pole sitter has not gone to victory lane. Christopher Bell is one driver that will have a tough uphill battle tomorrow, as he qualified 22nd. Austin Cindric had a moment during his qualifying run and starts 24th. Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr starts 28th but has been having a career year so far, in terms of results.