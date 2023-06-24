NASCAR Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway - Full Qualifying Results

2023 Ally 400 at Nashville - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 2 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 3 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 4 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 5 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 7 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 9 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 10 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 11 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 12 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 13 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 14 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 16 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 17 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 18 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 19 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 20 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 21 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 22 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 23 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 24 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 25 Ryan Preece Stewart Haas Racing Ford 26 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 27 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 28 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 29 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford 30 Noah Gragson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 31 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 32 Brennan Poole Rick Ware Racing Ford 33 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 34 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 35 Josh Bilicki Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 36 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

The turnaround for Trackhouse Racing may be on the horizon this weekend at Nashville. Ross Chastain earned his first career pole in Cup Series qualifying, putting his No. 1 Chevrolet at the top of the speed chart in the final round. Trackhouse had both cars inside the final round of qualifying, with Daniel Suarez also advancing, where he will start 10th tomorrow.

Joining Chastain on the front row is Tyler Reddick, who was the fastest driver in practice yesterday. Justin Haley and Joey Logano will start from Row 2 while William Byron and Martin Truex Jr share Row 3. Former Nashville winner Kyle Larson starts 7th alongside Denny Hamlin. Bubba Wallace qualified one spot behind his team owner and will start 9th on Sunday.

Kyle Busch narrowly missed advancing to the final round of qualifying, as he was just 0.003 seconds slower than Larson. Busch spun during practice yesterday but comes into the weekend as one of the hottest drivers this season. Starting alongside him will be Chris Buescher. Ryan Blaney and defending race winner Chase Elliott start behind them in Row 7. Elliott needs to win one of these final ten regular season races in order to qualify for the Playoffs.

Kevin Harvick will make his final start at Nashville from the 17th spot, as Stewart Haas Racing swept Row 9 with Chase Briscoe. The team announced earlier this week that Josh Berry will be replacing Harvick in the No. 4 Ford next season. Brad Keselowski will start 20th as the RFK Racing organization aims to build on their rise this season.

Both races at Nashville have been won by drivers starting inside the top-five, but the pole sitter has not gone to victory lane. Christopher Bell is one driver that will have a tough uphill battle tomorrow, as he qualified 22nd. Austin Cindric had a moment during his qualifying run and starts 24th. Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr starts 28th but has been having a career year so far, in terms of results.