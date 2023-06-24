NASCAR Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway - Full Practice Results

2023 Ally 400 at Nashville - Practice Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 2 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 4 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 5 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 7 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 8 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 10 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 11 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 13 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 14 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 16 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 17 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 18 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 19 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 20 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 21 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 22 Ryan Preece Stewart Haas Racing Ford 23 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 24 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 25 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 26 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 27 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 28 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 29 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford 30 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 31 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 32 Noah Gragson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 33 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 35 Brennan Poole Rick Ware Racing Ford 36 Josh Bilicki Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

After a rare weekend off, NASCAR Cup Series drivers were able to hit the pavement today at Nashville Superspeedway for practice. Tyler Reddick paced the 50-minute practice session at 162.250 mph in his No. 45 Camry. The 23XI Racing driver was followed by fellow Toyota driver Martin Truex Jr. Ross Chastain, Erik Jones, and William Byron completed the rest of the top-five. The only incident during the session was a spin by Kyle Busch, but he did not hit anything.

Reddick also had the fastest 10-lap average speed, joined by Chastain, Truex, Byron, and Kyle Larson. Qualifying for the Ally 400 is up next, which begins at 1 PM ET tomorrow. Both races at Nashville have been won from top-five starting positions, but a driver has yet to win from pole.

Hendrick Motorsports will be aiming to go three-for-three this weekend after winning the first two races in the return to Nashville. Kyle Larson took the checkered flag in 2021 and Chase Elliott is the defending race winner. Both are certainly capable of getting another victory on Sunday, and William Byron has been arguably the hottest driver so far this season. Elliott will need to win one of the final ten regular season races in order to qualify for the Playoffs.

There may not have been a race last weekend but that didn't stop the news cycle. Stewart Haas Racing had a busy week, beginning with some crew chief lineup changes on Tuesday, then a driver announcement on Wednesday. The organization announced that Josh Berry will be taking over the No. 4 Ford next season, following in the footsteps of the retiring Kevin Harvick. The four-car team also has Aric Almirola and Ryan Preece on one-year deals for this season.

Another major announcement came from the Joe Gibbs Racing stable, as the company sold a minority equity stake in the team to Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, with new Commanders owner Josh Harris. The move allows Gibbs to keep full control over the team, should the family eventually want to take over. It also gives them options if they decide to go the other direction down the line.