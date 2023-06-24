NASCAR: Tyler Reddick Leads Ally 400 Practice at Nashville Superspeedway - Full Results

24 Jun 2023
NASCAR Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway - Full Practice Results

Full results from Friday’s NASCAR Cup Series Practice at Nashville Superspeedway.

2023 Ally 400 at Nashville - Practice Results
Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota
2Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
3Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
4Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
5William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
6Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
7Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
8Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
9Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
10AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
11Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
12Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
13Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
14Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
15Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
16Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
17Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
18Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
19Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
20Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
21Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
22Ryan PreeceStewart Haas RacingFord
23Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
24Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
25Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
26Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
27Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
28Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
29JJ YeleyRick Ware RacingFord
30Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
31Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
32Noah GragsonLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
33Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
34Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
35Brennan PooleRick Ware RacingFord
36Josh BilickiLive Fast MotorsportsChevrolet

After a rare weekend off, NASCAR Cup Series drivers were able to hit the pavement today at Nashville Superspeedway for practice. Tyler Reddick paced the 50-minute practice session at 162.250 mph in his No. 45 Camry. The 23XI Racing driver was followed by fellow Toyota driver Martin Truex Jr. Ross Chastain, Erik Jones, and William Byron completed the rest of the top-five. The only incident during the session was a spin by Kyle Busch, but he did not hit anything.

Reddick also had the fastest 10-lap average speed, joined by Chastain, Truex, Byron, and Kyle Larson. Qualifying for the Ally 400 is up next, which begins at 1 PM ET tomorrow. Both races at Nashville have been won from top-five starting positions, but a driver has yet to win from pole.

Hendrick Motorsports will be aiming to go three-for-three this weekend after winning the first two races in the return to Nashville. Kyle Larson took the checkered flag in 2021 and Chase Elliott is the defending race winner. Both are certainly capable of getting another victory on Sunday, and William Byron has been arguably the hottest driver so far this season. Elliott will need to win one of the final ten regular season races in order to qualify for the Playoffs.

There may not have been a race last weekend but that didn't stop the news cycle. Stewart Haas Racing had a busy week, beginning with some crew chief lineup changes on Tuesday, then a driver announcement on Wednesday. The organization announced that Josh Berry will be taking over the No. 4 Ford next season, following in the footsteps of the retiring Kevin Harvick. The four-car team also has Aric Almirola and Ryan Preece on one-year deals for this season.

Another major announcement came from the Joe Gibbs Racing stable, as the company sold a minority equity stake in the team to Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, with new Commanders owner Josh Harris. The move allows Gibbs to keep full control over the team, should the family eventually want to take over. It also gives them options if they decide to go the other direction down the line.