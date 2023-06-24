NASCAR Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway - Full Practice Results

NASCAR: Tyler Reddick Leads Ally 400 Practice at Nashville Superspeedway - Full Results
Full results from Friday’s NASCAR Cup Series Practice at Nashville Superspeedway.
|2023 Ally 400 at Nashville - Practice Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|2
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|3
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|5
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|7
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|8
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|10
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|13
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|14
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|15
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|16
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|18
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|19
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|20
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|21
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|22
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|23
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|24
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|25
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|26
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|27
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|28
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|29
|JJ Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|30
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|31
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|32
|Noah Gragson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|33
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|35
|Brennan Poole
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|36
|Josh Bilicki
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
After a rare weekend off, NASCAR Cup Series drivers were able to hit the pavement today at Nashville Superspeedway for practice. Tyler Reddick paced the 50-minute practice session at 162.250 mph in his No. 45 Camry. The 23XI Racing driver was followed by fellow Toyota driver Martin Truex Jr. Ross Chastain, Erik Jones, and William Byron completed the rest of the top-five. The only incident during the session was a spin by Kyle Busch, but he did not hit anything.
Reddick also had the fastest 10-lap average speed, joined by Chastain, Truex, Byron, and Kyle Larson. Qualifying for the Ally 400 is up next, which begins at 1 PM ET tomorrow. Both races at Nashville have been won from top-five starting positions, but a driver has yet to win from pole.
Hendrick Motorsports will be aiming to go three-for-three this weekend after winning the first two races in the return to Nashville. Kyle Larson took the checkered flag in 2021 and Chase Elliott is the defending race winner. Both are certainly capable of getting another victory on Sunday, and William Byron has been arguably the hottest driver so far this season. Elliott will need to win one of the final ten regular season races in order to qualify for the Playoffs.
There may not have been a race last weekend but that didn't stop the news cycle. Stewart Haas Racing had a busy week, beginning with some crew chief lineup changes on Tuesday, then a driver announcement on Wednesday. The organization announced that Josh Berry will be taking over the No. 4 Ford next season, following in the footsteps of the retiring Kevin Harvick. The four-car team also has Aric Almirola and Ryan Preece on one-year deals for this season.
Another major announcement came from the Joe Gibbs Racing stable, as the company sold a minority equity stake in the team to Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, with new Commanders owner Josh Harris. The move allows Gibbs to keep full control over the team, should the family eventually want to take over. It also gives them options if they decide to go the other direction down the line.