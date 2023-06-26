2023 Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway Driver Ratings

NASCAR: Driver Ratings For Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, Won by Ross Chastain
Crash NASCAR journalist Chad Smith goes through the field to hand out driver ratings for the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.
Ross Chastain: 10
Winning from pole position is always great, but especially for Ross as he did it cleanly without any on-track issues with other drivers.
Martin Truex Jr: 9
He probably had the best car tonight, but another runner-up finish keeps his positive momentum flowing into the unknown weekend ahead in Chicago.
Denny Hamlin: 8
Hamlin led laps and was in contention for the race win, as he continues his strong season.
Chase Elliott: 7
Another top-five finish, but the 2020 champion is going to need to win one of the final nine races in order to get into the Playoffs.
Kyle Larson: 7
He earned another top-five but was never in contention for the win, as he was strangely quiet for most of this race.
William Byron: 7
An average night for Byron, but continues to be one of the hottest drivers in the series right now.
Christopher Bell: 7
A good showing for Bell, who has struggled in the last several weeks.
Erik Jones: 8
A much-needed 8th place finish for Jones, who has had a terrible season thus far.
Kyle Busch: 8
Another impressive rebound for Busch, who had a flat tire, a pit road penalty, and a spin all within the first half of the race.
AJ Allmendinger: 7
A race win on Saturday and a top-ten finish on Sunday made for a great weekend for Allmendinger.
Brad Keselowski: 6
Another missed opportunity for Brad, who was running in 4th before suffering issues on the restart halfway through the night.
Daniel Suarez: 6
A top 12 result was an improvement, but he continues to be outshined by his teammate.
Ty Gibbs: 6
A quiet night for the rookie, who continues to string together solid finishes.
Bubba Wallace: 6
He fell back early in the race, caught a lucky break to get back to the front, only to fall back again.
Alex Bowman: 4
Another mediocre finish for the mediocre driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet, while his three teammates all finished inside the top-six.
Joey Logano: 3
Logano was nowhere to be found this weekend, as all three Team Penske cars struggled.
Kevin Harvick: 7
A tough break for Harvick, who was on pace for a top-five finish before his tire went down.
Tyler Reddick: 7
Similar to Harvick, the 23XI Racing driver clearly had one of the best cars but a loose wheel ruined his night.
Ryan Blaney: 3
The only positive takeaway for Blaney is that he was not hurt in that nasty head-first crash into the concrete wall.