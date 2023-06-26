2023 Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway Driver Ratings

Ross Chastain: 10

Winning from pole position is always great, but especially for Ross as he did it cleanly without any on-track issues with other drivers.

Martin Truex Jr: 9

He probably had the best car tonight, but another runner-up finish keeps his positive momentum flowing into the unknown weekend ahead in Chicago.

Denny Hamlin: 8

Hamlin led laps and was in contention for the race win, as he continues his strong season.

Chase Elliott: 7

Another top-five finish, but the 2020 champion is going to need to win one of the final nine races in order to get into the Playoffs.

Kyle Larson: 7

He earned another top-five but was never in contention for the win, as he was strangely quiet for most of this race.

William Byron: 7

An average night for Byron, but continues to be one of the hottest drivers in the series right now.

Christopher Bell: 7

A good showing for Bell, who has struggled in the last several weeks.

Erik Jones: 8

A much-needed 8th place finish for Jones, who has had a terrible season thus far.

Kyle Busch: 8

Another impressive rebound for Busch, who had a flat tire, a pit road penalty, and a spin all within the first half of the race.

AJ Allmendinger: 7

A race win on Saturday and a top-ten finish on Sunday made for a great weekend for Allmendinger.

Brad Keselowski: 6

Another missed opportunity for Brad, who was running in 4th before suffering issues on the restart halfway through the night.

Daniel Suarez: 6

A top 12 result was an improvement, but he continues to be outshined by his teammate.

Ty Gibbs: 6

A quiet night for the rookie, who continues to string together solid finishes.

Bubba Wallace: 6

He fell back early in the race, caught a lucky break to get back to the front, only to fall back again.

Alex Bowman: 4

Another mediocre finish for the mediocre driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet, while his three teammates all finished inside the top-six.

Joey Logano: 3

Logano was nowhere to be found this weekend, as all three Team Penske cars struggled.

Kevin Harvick: 7

A tough break for Harvick, who was on pace for a top-five finish before his tire went down.

Tyler Reddick: 7

Similar to Harvick, the 23XI Racing driver clearly had one of the best cars but a loose wheel ruined his night.

Ryan Blaney: 3

The only positive takeaway for Blaney is that he was not hurt in that nasty head-first crash into the concrete wall.