2024 NASCAR All-Star Open Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway: Full results

All-Star Open Race, North Wilkesboro Speedway - Race Results Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer Gap 1 Ty Gibbs USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Bubba Wallace USA 23XI Racing Toyota -1.572 3 Josh Berry USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford -2.009 4 Justin Haley USA Rick Ware Racing Ford -3.959 5 Noah Gragson USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford -4.307 6 Alex Bowman USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet -5.142 7 Chase Briscoe USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford -5.604 8 Ryan Preece USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford -7.105 9 Austin Dillon USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet -7.334 10 Carson Hocevar USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet -8.65 11 Kaz Grala USA Rick Ware Racing Ford -8.915 12 Corey LaJorie USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet -9.973 13 Harrison Burton USA Wood Brothers Racing Ford -9.977 14 John Hunter Nemechek USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota -11.812 15 Todd Gilliland USA Front Row Motorsports Ford -11.996 16 Daniel Hemric USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet -14.62 17 Zane Smith USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet -14.685 18 Erik Jones USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota -18.064 19 Timmy Hill USA MBM Motorsports Ford -7 Laps DNF Austin Cindric USA Team Penske Ford -18 Laps

The NASCAR drivers will not be fighting for points this weekend but instead $1 million. To start race day 20 drivers fought to try and get into the All-Star Race later today in the All-Star Open Race.

The driver who won the All-Star Open Race was Ty Gibbs who gained passage into the All-Star Race.

The other driver who gained progression due to his position was Bubba Wallace who finished second in the Open race, over a second behind Gibbs.

The third and final driver who has passed into the All-Star race is Noah Gragson. This was not because of his on-track position but due to the fan votes that have been running throughout the season.