2024 NASCAR All-Star Open Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway: Full results
Ty Gibbs guarantees his way into the NASCAR All-Star Race later today after winning the Open Race.
All-Star Open Race, North Wilkesboro Speedway - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Gap
|1
|Ty Gibbs
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|2
|Bubba Wallace
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|-1.572
|3
|Josh Berry
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|-2.009
|4
|Justin Haley
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|-3.959
|5
|Noah Gragson
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|-4.307
|6
|Alex Bowman
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-5.142
|7
|Chase Briscoe
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|-5.604
|8
|Ryan Preece
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|-7.105
|9
|Austin Dillon
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|-7.334
|10
|Carson Hocevar
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-8.65
|11
|Kaz Grala
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|-8.915
|12
|Corey LaJorie
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-9.973
|13
|Harrison Burton
|USA
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|-9.977
|14
|John Hunter Nemechek
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|-11.812
|15
|Todd Gilliland
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|-11.996
|16
|Daniel Hemric
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|-14.62
|17
|Zane Smith
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-14.685
|18
|Erik Jones
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|-18.064
|19
|Timmy Hill
|USA
|MBM Motorsports
|Ford
|-7 Laps
|DNF
|Austin Cindric
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|-18 Laps
The NASCAR drivers will not be fighting for points this weekend but instead $1 million. To start race day 20 drivers fought to try and get into the All-Star Race later today in the All-Star Open Race.
The driver who won the All-Star Open Race was Ty Gibbs who gained passage into the All-Star Race.
The other driver who gained progression due to his position was Bubba Wallace who finished second in the Open race, over a second behind Gibbs.
The third and final driver who has passed into the All-Star race is Noah Gragson. This was not because of his on-track position but due to the fan votes that have been running throughout the season.