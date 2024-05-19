2024 NASCAR All-Star Open Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway: Full results

Ty Gibbs guarantees his way into the NASCAR All-Star Race later today after winning the Open Race.

Ty Gibbs
Ty Gibbs
All-Star Open Race, North Wilkesboro Speedway - Race Results
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturerGap
1Ty GibbsUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota 
2Bubba WallaceUSA23XI RacingToyota-1.572
3Josh BerryUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord-2.009
4Justin HaleyUSARick Ware RacingFord-3.959
5Noah GragsonUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord-4.307
6Alex BowmanUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet-5.142
7Chase BriscoeUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord-5.604
8Ryan PreeceUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord-7.105
9Austin DillonUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet-7.334
10Carson HocevarUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet-8.65
11Kaz GralaUSARick Ware RacingFord-8.915
12Corey LaJorieUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet-9.973
13Harrison BurtonUSAWood Brothers RacingFord-9.977
14John Hunter NemechekUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota-11.812
15Todd GillilandUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord-11.996
16Daniel HemricUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet-14.62
17Zane SmithUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet-14.685
18Erik JonesUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota-18.064
19Timmy HillUSAMBM MotorsportsFord-7 Laps
DNFAustin CindricUSATeam PenskeFord-18 Laps

The NASCAR drivers will not be fighting for points this weekend but instead $1 million. To start race day 20 drivers fought to try and get into the All-Star Race later today in the All-Star Open Race.

The driver who won the All-Star Open Race was Ty Gibbs who gained passage into the All-Star Race.

The other driver who gained progression due to his position was Bubba Wallace who finished second in the Open race, over a second behind Gibbs.

The third and final driver who has passed into the All-Star race is Noah Gragson. This was not because of his on-track position but due to the fan votes that have been running throughout the season.

Read More

Latest News

NASCAR
Results
1h ago
2024 NASCAR All-Star Open Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway: Full results
Ty Gibbs
Ty Gibbs
IndyCar
Results
1h ago
IndyCar Results: 2024 Indianapolis 500 - Full starting grid
IndyCar
Results
2h ago
IndyCar Results: 2024 Indianapolis 500 - Firestone Fast Six Qualifying
Scott McLaughlin
Scott McLaughlin
IndyCar
2h ago
Indianapolis 500 - Fast Six Qualifying - As it happened
Santino Ferrucci
Santino Ferrucci
IndyCar
Results
3h ago
IndyCar Results: 2024 Indianapolis 500 - Last Chance Qualifying
Katherine Legge
Katherine Legge

Latest News

BSB
News
3h ago
British Superbikes, Donington Park: O’Halloran - ”didn’t want to be making my move on the last lap!”
O'Halloran in the lead, race three, Donington Park, May 2024
O'Halloran in the lead, race three, Donington Park, May 2024
© Ian Hopgood Photography
IndyCar
4h ago
Indianapolis 500 - Last Chance Qualifying - As it happened
Marcus Ericsson
Marcus Ericsson
IndyCar
Results
4h ago
IndyCar Results: 2024 Indianapolis 500 - Fast 12 Qualifying
Scott McLaughlin
Scott McLaughlin
BSB
News
4h ago
British Superbikes, Donington Park: Bridewell - “all of a sudden this green Kawasaki appeared!”
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2024, leads at Donington Park, Race three, 19th May
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2024, leads at Donington Park, Race three, 19th May
© Ian Hopgood Photography