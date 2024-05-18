Joey Logano on pole for the All-Star Race

Team Penske are currently dominating at the Indianapolis 500 and have also claimed pole position at North Wilkesboro Speedway for the NASCAR All-Star Race.

The #22 car took pole with Joey Logano driving it. This means Logano will be on pole for the main race on Sunday but also for the opening Heat Race later today.

In the All-Star Open race Ty Gibbs and Alex Bowman will make up the front row.