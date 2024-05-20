2024 NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway: Full results

All-Star Race, North Wilkesboro Speedway - Race Results Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer Gap 1 Joey Logano USA Team Penske Ford 2 Denny Hamlin USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota -0.636 4 Kyle Larson USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet -4.893 3 Chris Buescher USA RFK Racing Ford -5.312 5 Ryan Blaney USA Team Penske Ford -5.451 6 Bubba Wallace USA 23XI Racing Toyota -7.453 7 Ross Chastain USA Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet -9.222 12 Martin Truex Jr. USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota -10.218 8 Chase Elliott USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet -10.666 10 Kyle Busch USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet -11.31 14 Tyler Reddick USA 23XI Racing Toyota -13.369 9 Michael McDowell USA Front Row Motorsports Ford -14.236 11 Noah Gragson USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford -14.577 13 Ty Gibbs USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota -14.719 17 Christopher Bell USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota -15.448 16 Brad Keselowski USA RFK Racing Ford -15.791 15 Daniel Suarez MEX Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet -16.648 18 AJ Allmendinger USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet -2 Laps 19 William Byron USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet -14 Laps DNF Ricky Stenhouse Jr. USA JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

After 200 Laps the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race has come to an end at North Wilkesboro. It is Joey Logano who comes away from the event with an extra $1 million in their bank account after winning the All-Star Race.

Denny Hamlin finishes in second place after just not having enough to stick with Logano. Momentum is favouring Chris Buescher at the moment as he gets another top-five finish as he finishes second place today.

Kyle Larason may have been in Indianapolis earlier today in an IndyCar, but he ended the day in a NASCAR and finished fourth in the All-Star Race.

Ryan Blaney was the third Ford driver in the top five as he rounded out the top five in fifth position. Bubba Wallace finished just outside the top five as he finished in sixth.

Ross Chastain finished in seventh place a whole second ahead of Chase Elliott in eighth place. Michael McDowell was in ninth place with Kyle Busch rounding out the top ten in tenth place.