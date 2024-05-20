2024 NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway: Full results
Joey Logano claims a total of $1 Million after winning the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro.
All-Star Race, North Wilkesboro Speedway - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Gap
|1
|Joey Logano
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|-0.636
|4
|Kyle Larson
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-4.893
|3
|Chris Buescher
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|-5.312
|5
|Ryan Blaney
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|-5.451
|6
|Bubba Wallace
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|-7.453
|7
|Ross Chastain
|USA
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|-9.222
|12
|Martin Truex Jr.
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|-10.218
|8
|Chase Elliott
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-10.666
|10
|Kyle Busch
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|-11.31
|14
|Tyler Reddick
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|-13.369
|9
|Michael McDowell
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|-14.236
|11
|Noah Gragson
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|-14.577
|13
|Ty Gibbs
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|-14.719
|17
|Christopher Bell
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|-15.448
|16
|Brad Keselowski
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|-15.791
|15
|Daniel Suarez
|MEX
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|-16.648
|18
|AJ Allmendinger
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|-2 Laps
|19
|William Byron
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-14 Laps
|DNF
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|USA
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
After 200 Laps the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race has come to an end at North Wilkesboro. It is Joey Logano who comes away from the event with an extra $1 million in their bank account after winning the All-Star Race.
Denny Hamlin finishes in second place after just not having enough to stick with Logano. Momentum is favouring Chris Buescher at the moment as he gets another top-five finish as he finishes second place today.
Kyle Larason may have been in Indianapolis earlier today in an IndyCar, but he ended the day in a NASCAR and finished fourth in the All-Star Race.
Ryan Blaney was the third Ford driver in the top five as he rounded out the top five in fifth position. Bubba Wallace finished just outside the top five as he finished in sixth.
Ross Chastain finished in seventh place a whole second ahead of Chase Elliott in eighth place. Michael McDowell was in ninth place with Kyle Busch rounding out the top ten in tenth place.