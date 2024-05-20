2024 NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway: Full results

Joey Logano claims a total of $1 Million after winning the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro.

All-Star Race, North Wilkesboro Speedway - Race Results
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturerGap
1Joey LoganoUSATeam PenskeFord 
2Denny HamlinUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota-0.636
4Kyle LarsonUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet-4.893
3Chris BuescherUSARFK RacingFord-5.312
5Ryan BlaneyUSATeam PenskeFord-5.451
6Bubba WallaceUSA23XI RacingToyota-7.453
7Ross ChastainUSATrackhouse RacingChevrolet-9.222
12Martin Truex Jr.USAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota-10.218
8Chase ElliottUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet-10.666
10Kyle BuschUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet-11.31
14Tyler ReddickUSA23XI RacingToyota-13.369
9Michael McDowellUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord-14.236
11Noah GragsonUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord-14.577
13Ty GibbsUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota-14.719
17Christopher BellUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota-15.448
16Brad KeselowskiUSARFK RacingFord-15.791
15Daniel SuarezMEXTrackhouse RacingChevrolet-16.648
18AJ AllmendingerUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet-2 Laps
19William ByronUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet-14 Laps
DNFRicky Stenhouse Jr.USAJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet 

After 200 Laps the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race has come to an end at North Wilkesboro. It is Joey Logano who comes away from the event with an extra $1 million in their bank account after winning the All-Star Race.

Denny Hamlin finishes in second place after just not having enough to stick with Logano. Momentum is favouring Chris Buescher at the moment as he gets another top-five finish as he finishes second place today.

Kyle Larason may have been in Indianapolis earlier today in an IndyCar, but he ended the day in a NASCAR and finished fourth in the All-Star Race.

Ryan Blaney was the third Ford driver in the top five as he rounded out the top five in fifth position. Bubba Wallace finished just outside the top five as he finished in sixth.

Ross Chastain finished in seventh place a whole second ahead of Chase Elliott in eighth place. Michael McDowell was in ninth place with Kyle Busch rounding out the top ten in tenth place.

