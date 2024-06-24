2024 NASCAR USA Today 301: Full results

Christopher Bell does the double in New Hampshire.

USA Today 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway - Race Results
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturer
1Christopher BellUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
2Chase BriscoeUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord
3Josh BerryUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord
4Kyle LarsonUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
5Chris BuescherUSARFK RacingFord
6Tyler ReddickUSA23XI RacingToyota
7Ricky Stenhouse Jr.USAJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
8John Hunter NemechekUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota
9Martin Truex Jr.USAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
10Ross ChastainUSATrackhouse RacingChevrolet
11Ryan PreeceUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord
12Todd GillilandUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord
13Erik JonesUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota
14Harrison BurtonUSAWood Brothers RacingFord
15Michael McDowellUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord
16Ty GibbsUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
17Carson HocevarUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet
18Chase ElliottUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
19Austin CindricUSATeam PenskeFord
20Ty DillonUSATeam AmeriVetChevrolet
21Daniel SuarezMEXTrackhouse RacingChevrolet
22Kaz GralaUSARick Ware RacingFord
23Corey LaJorieUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet
24Denny HamlinUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
25Ryan BlaneyUSATeam PenskeFord
26William ByronUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
27Noah GragsonUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord
28Brad KeselowskiUSARFK RacingFord
29Justin HaleyUSARick Ware RacingFord
30Zane SmithUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet
31Daniel HemricUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet
32Joey LoganoUSATeam PenskeFord
DNFBubba WallaceUSA23XI RacingToyota
DNFAustin DillonUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet
DNFKyle BuschUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet
DNFAlex BowmanUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series arrived in New Hampshire this weekend for the USA Today 301. The Championship leader, Chase Elliott, took pole position yesterday a week after claiming the overall lead of the Cup Series.

Christopher Bell took an overtime victory after a two-hour rain delay. Bell won the Xfinity race this weekend as well so he claimed a clean sweep of New Hampshire.

Chase Briscoe and Josh Berry made it a Stewart Hass Racing two-three as they took their Fords to top-three finishes.

Kyle Larson was the top Chevrolet driver as he finished in fourth place. Chris Buescher rounded out the top five as he finished in fifth.

Tyler Reddick would have won the race if the race did not restart after the rain delay. However, he had to settle with sixth today. Ricky Stenhouse Jr finished in seventh place.

John Hunter Nemechek, Martin Truex Jr and Ross Chastain rounded out the top ten.

The first stage of the race was won by Christopher Bell after he took the lead off of Elliott in the middle of the opening stage of the race.

After 186 laps the second stage of the race had come to an end with Hamlin taking the extra 10 points for winning the stage.

