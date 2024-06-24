2024 NASCAR USA Today 301: Full results

USA Today 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway - Race Results Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer 1 Christopher Bell USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Chase Briscoe USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 3 Josh Berry USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 4 Kyle Larson USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 5 Chris Buescher USA RFK Racing Ford 6 Tyler Reddick USA 23XI Racing Toyota 7 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. USA JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 8 John Hunter Nemechek USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 9 Martin Truex Jr. USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 10 Ross Chastain USA Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 11 Ryan Preece USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 12 Todd Gilliland USA Front Row Motorsports Ford 13 Erik Jones USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 14 Harrison Burton USA Wood Brothers Racing Ford 15 Michael McDowell USA Front Row Motorsports Ford 16 Ty Gibbs USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 17 Carson Hocevar USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 18 Chase Elliott USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 19 Austin Cindric USA Team Penske Ford 20 Ty Dillon USA Team AmeriVet Chevrolet 21 Daniel Suarez MEX Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 22 Kaz Grala USA Rick Ware Racing Ford 23 Corey LaJorie USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 24 Denny Hamlin USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 25 Ryan Blaney USA Team Penske Ford 26 William Byron USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 27 Noah Gragson USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 28 Brad Keselowski USA RFK Racing Ford 29 Justin Haley USA Rick Ware Racing Ford 30 Zane Smith USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Daniel Hemric USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 32 Joey Logano USA Team Penske Ford DNF Bubba Wallace USA 23XI Racing Toyota DNF Austin Dillon USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet DNF Kyle Busch USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet DNF Alex Bowman USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series arrived in New Hampshire this weekend for the USA Today 301. The Championship leader, Chase Elliott, took pole position yesterday a week after claiming the overall lead of the Cup Series.

Christopher Bell took an overtime victory after a two-hour rain delay. Bell won the Xfinity race this weekend as well so he claimed a clean sweep of New Hampshire.

Chase Briscoe and Josh Berry made it a Stewart Hass Racing two-three as they took their Fords to top-three finishes.

Kyle Larson was the top Chevrolet driver as he finished in fourth place. Chris Buescher rounded out the top five as he finished in fifth.

Tyler Reddick would have won the race if the race did not restart after the rain delay. However, he had to settle with sixth today. Ricky Stenhouse Jr finished in seventh place.

John Hunter Nemechek, Martin Truex Jr and Ross Chastain rounded out the top ten.

The first stage of the race was won by Christopher Bell after he took the lead off of Elliott in the middle of the opening stage of the race.

After 186 laps the second stage of the race had come to an end with Hamlin taking the extra 10 points for winning the stage.