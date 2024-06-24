2024 NASCAR USA Today 301: Full results
Christopher Bell does the double in New Hampshire.
USA Today 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Christopher Bell
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|2
|Chase Briscoe
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|3
|Josh Berry
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|4
|Kyle Larson
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|5
|Chris Buescher
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|6
|Tyler Reddick
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|7
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|USA
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|8
|John Hunter Nemechek
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|9
|Martin Truex Jr.
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|10
|Ross Chastain
|USA
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Ryan Preece
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|12
|Todd Gilliland
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|13
|Erik Jones
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|14
|Harrison Burton
|USA
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|15
|Michael McDowell
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|16
|Ty Gibbs
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|17
|Carson Hocevar
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|18
|Chase Elliott
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|19
|Austin Cindric
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|20
|Ty Dillon
|USA
|Team AmeriVet
|Chevrolet
|21
|Daniel Suarez
|MEX
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|22
|Kaz Grala
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|23
|Corey LaJorie
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|24
|Denny Hamlin
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|25
|Ryan Blaney
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|26
|William Byron
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|27
|Noah Gragson
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|28
|Brad Keselowski
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|29
|Justin Haley
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|30
|Zane Smith
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|31
|Daniel Hemric
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|32
|Joey Logano
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|DNF
|Bubba Wallace
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|DNF
|Austin Dillon
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|DNF
|Kyle Busch
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|DNF
|Alex Bowman
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series arrived in New Hampshire this weekend for the USA Today 301. The Championship leader, Chase Elliott, took pole position yesterday a week after claiming the overall lead of the Cup Series.
Christopher Bell took an overtime victory after a two-hour rain delay. Bell won the Xfinity race this weekend as well so he claimed a clean sweep of New Hampshire.
Chase Briscoe and Josh Berry made it a Stewart Hass Racing two-three as they took their Fords to top-three finishes.
Kyle Larson was the top Chevrolet driver as he finished in fourth place. Chris Buescher rounded out the top five as he finished in fifth.
Tyler Reddick would have won the race if the race did not restart after the rain delay. However, he had to settle with sixth today. Ricky Stenhouse Jr finished in seventh place.
John Hunter Nemechek, Martin Truex Jr and Ross Chastain rounded out the top ten.
The first stage of the race was won by Christopher Bell after he took the lead off of Elliott in the middle of the opening stage of the race.
After 186 laps the second stage of the race had come to an end with Hamlin taking the extra 10 points for winning the stage.