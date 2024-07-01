2024 NASCAR Ally 400: Full results

Joey Logano secures his spot in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with a win at Nashville.

Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway - Race Results
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturer
1Joey LoganoUSATeam PenskeFord
2Zane SmithUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet
3Tyler ReddickUSA23XI RacingToyota
4Ryan PreeceUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord
5Chris BuescherUSARFK RacingFord
6Ryan BlaneyUSATeam PenskeFord
7Bubba WallaceUSA23XI RacingToyota
8Kyle LarsonUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
9Daniel HemricUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet
10Noah GragsonUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord
11AJ AllmendingerUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet
12Denny HamlinUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
13Justin HaleyUSARick Ware RacingFord
14Alex BowmanUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
15Austin CindricUSATeam PenskeFord
16Carson HocevarUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet
17Todd GillilandUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord
18Chase ElliottUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
19William ByronUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
20Corey LaJoieUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet
21Chase BriscoeUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord
22Daniel SuarezMEXTrackhouse RacingChevrolet
23Ty GibbsUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
24Martin Truex Jr.USAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
25Brad KeselowskiUSARFK RacingFord
26Josh BerryUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord
DNFChristopher BellUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
DNFAustin DillonUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet
DNFMichael McDowellUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord
DNFRoss ChastainUSATrackhouse RacingChevrolet
DNFRicky Stenhouse Jr.USAJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
DNFHarrison BurtonUSAWood Brothers RacingFord
DNFKyle BuschUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet
DNFCorey HeimUSA23XI RacingToyota
DNFRiley HerbstUSARick Ware RacingFord
DNFErik JonesUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota
DNFJohn Hunter NemechekUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota
DNFChad FinchumUSAMBM MotorsportsFord

NASCAR arrived at the Nashville Superspeedway this weekend for the 19th round of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series. Last weekend Christopher Bell won the USA Today 301 in adverse conditions at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. However, this weekend it was all about the Ally 400 for the 300-lap race around the 1.33-mile oval circuit.

Joey Logano fought his way through several overtime restarts on minimal fuel to claim his first win of the season. This win allows the 2-time Champion to take part in the Playoffs later this year.

Zane Smith finished in second place as he held off the fast-charging Tyler Reddick who had to settle for third. Ryan Preece and Chris Buescher then rounded out the top five.

Ryan Blaney finished in sixth place ahead of Bubba Wallace in seventh. Kyle Larson had run out of fuel, and pit and then took part in later restarts and still finished in eighth place.

Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson then round out the top ten in ninth and tenth place.

At the end of the first stage, it was Bell who controlled the race as he ended the first 90 laps. Following Bell at the end of the stage were Hamlin and Reddick in second and third places.

The second stage saw Bell sweep stages as he claimed his second stage victory of the day. Reddick finished stage two in second with Larson in third.

