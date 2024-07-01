2024 NASCAR Ally 400: Full results

Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway - Race Results Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer 1 Joey Logano USA Team Penske Ford 2 Zane Smith USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Tyler Reddick USA 23XI Racing Toyota 4 Ryan Preece USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 5 Chris Buescher USA RFK Racing Ford 6 Ryan Blaney USA Team Penske Ford 7 Bubba Wallace USA 23XI Racing Toyota 8 Kyle Larson USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Daniel Hemric USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 10 Noah Gragson USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 11 AJ Allmendinger USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 12 Denny Hamlin USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 13 Justin Haley USA Rick Ware Racing Ford 14 Alex Bowman USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Austin Cindric USA Team Penske Ford 16 Carson Hocevar USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 17 Todd Gilliland USA Front Row Motorsports Ford 18 Chase Elliott USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 19 William Byron USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 20 Corey LaJoie USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 21 Chase Briscoe USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 22 Daniel Suarez MEX Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 23 Ty Gibbs USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 24 Martin Truex Jr. USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 25 Brad Keselowski USA RFK Racing Ford 26 Josh Berry USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford DNF Christopher Bell USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota DNF Austin Dillon USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet DNF Michael McDowell USA Front Row Motorsports Ford DNF Ross Chastain USA Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet DNF Ricky Stenhouse Jr. USA JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet DNF Harrison Burton USA Wood Brothers Racing Ford DNF Kyle Busch USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet DNF Corey Heim USA 23XI Racing Toyota DNF Riley Herbst USA Rick Ware Racing Ford DNF Erik Jones USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota DNF John Hunter Nemechek USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota DNF Chad Finchum USA MBM Motorsports Ford

NASCAR arrived at the Nashville Superspeedway this weekend for the 19th round of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series. Last weekend Christopher Bell won the USA Today 301 in adverse conditions at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. However, this weekend it was all about the Ally 400 for the 300-lap race around the 1.33-mile oval circuit.

Joey Logano fought his way through several overtime restarts on minimal fuel to claim his first win of the season. This win allows the 2-time Champion to take part in the Playoffs later this year.

Zane Smith finished in second place as he held off the fast-charging Tyler Reddick who had to settle for third. Ryan Preece and Chris Buescher then rounded out the top five.

Ryan Blaney finished in sixth place ahead of Bubba Wallace in seventh. Kyle Larson had run out of fuel, and pit and then took part in later restarts and still finished in eighth place.

Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson then round out the top ten in ninth and tenth place.

At the end of the first stage, it was Bell who controlled the race as he ended the first 90 laps. Following Bell at the end of the stage were Hamlin and Reddick in second and third places.

The second stage saw Bell sweep stages as he claimed his second stage victory of the day. Reddick finished stage two in second with Larson in third.