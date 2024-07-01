2024 NASCAR Ally 400: Full results
Joey Logano secures his spot in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with a win at Nashville.
Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Joey Logano
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|2
|Zane Smith
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|3
|Tyler Reddick
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|4
|Ryan Preece
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|5
|Chris Buescher
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|6
|Ryan Blaney
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|7
|Bubba Wallace
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|8
|Kyle Larson
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|9
|Daniel Hemric
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|10
|Noah Gragson
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|11
|AJ Allmendinger
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|12
|Denny Hamlin
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|13
|Justin Haley
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|14
|Alex Bowman
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|15
|Austin Cindric
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|16
|Carson Hocevar
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|17
|Todd Gilliland
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|18
|Chase Elliott
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|19
|William Byron
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|20
|Corey LaJoie
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|21
|Chase Briscoe
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|22
|Daniel Suarez
|MEX
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|23
|Ty Gibbs
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|24
|Martin Truex Jr.
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|25
|Brad Keselowski
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|26
|Josh Berry
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|DNF
|Christopher Bell
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|DNF
|Austin Dillon
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|DNF
|Michael McDowell
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|DNF
|Ross Chastain
|USA
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|DNF
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|USA
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|DNF
|Harrison Burton
|USA
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|DNF
|Kyle Busch
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|DNF
|Corey Heim
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|DNF
|Riley Herbst
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|DNF
|Erik Jones
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|DNF
|John Hunter Nemechek
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|DNF
|Chad Finchum
|USA
|MBM Motorsports
|Ford
NASCAR arrived at the Nashville Superspeedway this weekend for the 19th round of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series. Last weekend Christopher Bell won the USA Today 301 in adverse conditions at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. However, this weekend it was all about the Ally 400 for the 300-lap race around the 1.33-mile oval circuit.
Joey Logano fought his way through several overtime restarts on minimal fuel to claim his first win of the season. This win allows the 2-time Champion to take part in the Playoffs later this year.
Zane Smith finished in second place as he held off the fast-charging Tyler Reddick who had to settle for third. Ryan Preece and Chris Buescher then rounded out the top five.
Ryan Blaney finished in sixth place ahead of Bubba Wallace in seventh. Kyle Larson had run out of fuel, and pit and then took part in later restarts and still finished in eighth place.
Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson then round out the top ten in ninth and tenth place.
At the end of the first stage, it was Bell who controlled the race as he ended the first 90 laps. Following Bell at the end of the stage were Hamlin and Reddick in second and third places.
The second stage saw Bell sweep stages as he claimed his second stage victory of the day. Reddick finished stage two in second with Larson in third.