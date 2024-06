Hoping to take the outright Isle of Man TT win record, Michael Dunlop is the big favourite heading into the race.

Expected to pose a threat to Dunlop is Peter Hickman, who after winning a dramatic Superbike TT race, has taken his TT win record to 14.

If Dunlop does win today's three-lap race, it will be win number 27 at the TT for the Road Racing legend.