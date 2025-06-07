James Hillier, 2025 Isle of Man TT
James Hillier, 2025 Isle of Man TT
© Isle of Man TT
LIVE

2025 Isle of Man TT: Senior TT LIVE UPDATES!

Live updates from the 2025 Isle of Man Senior TT

The 2025 Isle of Man TT ended prematurely due to the cancellation of the Senior TT.

Scroll down for the details and the latest news.

07 Jun 2025
19:55
Dean Harrison, former racers, support Clerk of the Course

Dean Harrison, among others, have thrown their support behind the TT's Clerk of the Course over his decision to cancel the Senior TT. 

Read the full story here

19:28
Davey Todd reacts to Senior TT cancellation

8TEN Racing's Davey Todd was a firm favourite to fight for victory in the Senior TT. 

He supports the decision to cancel the race, but admits he is somewhat torn. 

Read his thoughts here

19:07

2025 Isle of Man TT: Senior TT finale cancelled

Michael Dunlop, 2025 Isle of Man TT
Michael Dunlop, 2025 Isle of Man TT
© Isle of Man TT

 

18:57

Unfortunately, that's all from us for TT 2025. 

Thanks for your company throughout the last fortnight and keep your eyes fixed on Crash.net for reaction from the 2025 TT. 

18:53
2025 Senior TT - Cancelled

The Clerk of the Course has announced that the 2025 Isle of Man Senior TT will not go ahead due to safety concerns over the current conditions. 

18:50

The organisers do have a window to 9:30pm before the roads need to be re-opened. So, we can have some delay to see how the wind evolves. 

But we'll need to take into accound temperatures and fading light too. 

18:49

We're 10 minutes till the original 7pm start time, but there's no one on the grid. 

So, whatever happens, we're not going anytime soon. 

18:48

Conversations are still ongoing within the Honda camp, so it doesn't seem like a cut and dry decision has been made. 

18:45

The startline preparation is being taken out onto the road, but there has been no race signal. 

The riders are coming back from their meeting. 

18:40

Davo Johnson has made a very pertinent point: "You can say ride to the conditions, but it's the Senior TT - who's going to ride to the conditions?"

This is the problem: if the riders are told they can go, they'll go for it as hard as they can. Unfortunately, judging by feedback right now, we won't be going at 7pm. 

18:38

A few of the leading names have headed back from the staging area to have another conversation by the looks of it. 

 

18:38

Davo Johnson has just said a flying lap down Bray Hill right now "will be pretty frickin' bad".

18:33

The organisers have faced a lot of challenges this week but they've done a fantastic job at getting all the races in. 

It would be a real shame for them not to be able to run the Senior TT. Fingers crossed. 

18:31

The organisers have already said today that the Senior TT cannot be run on Sunday due to a poor weather forecast and limited road closure availability.

So, it's tonight or never for the Senior. 

18:30
Feedback from inspection lap

The riders have been out for an inspection lap to assess the conditions. 

The general feedback is that the wind is worse than the damp patches. Seems like the wind is at unexpected parts of the course. 

We're half an hour from the race start, so those are not positive updates. Let's see what the organisers do. 

18:27

Davey Todd comes into this race as the reigning Senior TT winner. Despite victory in the Superbike TT, the rest of the week hasn't really gone to plan for him. 

Denied a chance to fight for victory on Friday in Superstock TT 2 due to an issue at his pitstop, Todd will come out swinging at the start of this final contest.

18:26

Dunlop's camp made a pretty big step with the BMW in Superbike trim for the opening race of the week.

Time will tell if they've been able to make the further gains needed to challenge for the win tonight. He wasn't far off it in the Superbike TT, to be fair to him. 

18:25

Michael Dunlop comes into this evening's Senior TT facing a bit of history as he could become the first rider since Ian Hutchinson in 2010 to win five races in a week. 

He took a double in Supertwin and Supersport, but he hasn't had much luck on the BMW in Superbike and Superstock this week. 

Staring at a 34th career victory, you get the sense Dunlop will be hungrier for this race more than any so far this week. 

18:23

This race was due to be run over six laps, but a lengthy delay due to poor weather means we'll be racing over four laps instead. 

But that's not going to do anything dull this contest!

18:21
2025 Senior TT - Build-up

Good evening and welcome to our live coverage of the 2025 Isle of Man TT Senior TT!

It's been a long wait, but we are due to go racing in just 40 minutes. 

Latest News

RR News
8m ago
Dean Harrison backs Isle of Man TT Clerk of the Course after Senior race canned
Dean Harrison, Honda Racing, 2025 Isle of Man TT
MotoGP News
13m ago
Joan Mir calls Jack Miller “out of control” for Aragon MotoGP incident
Jack Miller
MotoGP News
23m ago
Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta clarify verdicts on Aragon MotoGP contact
Marc Marquez
RR News
31m ago
"Torn" Davey Todd feels like cancelled Senior TT “taken away from me”
Davey Todd, 8TEN Racing, 2025 Isle of Man TT
MotoGP News
38m ago
Alex Marquez “had a moment of illusion” in Aragon MotoGP Sprint
Alex Marquez leads Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose

More News

RR News
1h ago
2025 Isle of Man TT: Senior TT finale cancelled
Michael Dunlop, 2025 Isle of Man TT
MotoGP News
1h ago
Maverick Vinales “riding like the top guys” after qualifying “highsides”
Maverick Vinales, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
RR
1h ago
2025 Isle of Man TT: Senior TT LIVE UPDATES!
James Hillier, 2025 Isle of Man TT
MotoGP News
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi “risked everything, had a lot of fun” in 20th to 8th charge
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Aragon MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
2h ago
Brad Binder furious over Aragon start conditions: “It’s f*cking dangerous”
Brad Binder, 2025 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose