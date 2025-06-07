2025 Isle of Man TT: Senior TT LIVE UPDATES!
Live updates from the 2025 Isle of Man Senior TT
The 2025 Isle of Man TT ended prematurely due to the cancellation of the Senior TT.
Scroll down for the details and the latest news.
Dean Harrison, among others, have thrown their support behind the TT's Clerk of the Course over his decision to cancel the Senior TT.
8TEN Racing's Davey Todd was a firm favourite to fight for victory in the Senior TT.
He supports the decision to cancel the race, but admits he is somewhat torn.
Unfortunately, that's all from us for TT 2025.
Thanks for your company throughout the last fortnight and keep your eyes fixed on Crash.net for reaction from the 2025 TT.
The Clerk of the Course has announced that the 2025 Isle of Man Senior TT will not go ahead due to safety concerns over the current conditions.
The organisers do have a window to 9:30pm before the roads need to be re-opened. So, we can have some delay to see how the wind evolves.
But we'll need to take into accound temperatures and fading light too.
We're 10 minutes till the original 7pm start time, but there's no one on the grid.
So, whatever happens, we're not going anytime soon.
Conversations are still ongoing within the Honda camp, so it doesn't seem like a cut and dry decision has been made.
The startline preparation is being taken out onto the road, but there has been no race signal.
The riders are coming back from their meeting.
Davo Johnson has made a very pertinent point: "You can say ride to the conditions, but it's the Senior TT - who's going to ride to the conditions?"
This is the problem: if the riders are told they can go, they'll go for it as hard as they can. Unfortunately, judging by feedback right now, we won't be going at 7pm.
A few of the leading names have headed back from the staging area to have another conversation by the looks of it.
Davo Johnson has just said a flying lap down Bray Hill right now "will be pretty frickin' bad".
The organisers have faced a lot of challenges this week but they've done a fantastic job at getting all the races in.
It would be a real shame for them not to be able to run the Senior TT. Fingers crossed.
The organisers have already said today that the Senior TT cannot be run on Sunday due to a poor weather forecast and limited road closure availability.
So, it's tonight or never for the Senior.
The riders have been out for an inspection lap to assess the conditions.
The general feedback is that the wind is worse than the damp patches. Seems like the wind is at unexpected parts of the course.
We're half an hour from the race start, so those are not positive updates. Let's see what the organisers do.
Davey Todd comes into this race as the reigning Senior TT winner. Despite victory in the Superbike TT, the rest of the week hasn't really gone to plan for him.
Denied a chance to fight for victory on Friday in Superstock TT 2 due to an issue at his pitstop, Todd will come out swinging at the start of this final contest.
Dunlop's camp made a pretty big step with the BMW in Superbike trim for the opening race of the week.
Time will tell if they've been able to make the further gains needed to challenge for the win tonight. He wasn't far off it in the Superbike TT, to be fair to him.
Michael Dunlop comes into this evening's Senior TT facing a bit of history as he could become the first rider since Ian Hutchinson in 2010 to win five races in a week.
He took a double in Supertwin and Supersport, but he hasn't had much luck on the BMW in Superbike and Superstock this week.
Staring at a 34th career victory, you get the sense Dunlop will be hungrier for this race more than any so far this week.
This race was due to be run over six laps, but a lengthy delay due to poor weather means we'll be racing over four laps instead.
But that's not going to do anything dull this contest!
Good evening and welcome to our live coverage of the 2025 Isle of Man TT Senior TT!
It's been a long wait, but we are due to go racing in just 40 minutes.