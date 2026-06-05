2026 Isle of Man TT LIVE: Supersport Race 2 updates

Live updates from Supersport Race 2 at the 2026 Isle of Man TT which is due to start at 12:45 local time. Sportbike Race 1 and the Senior TT are also scheduled for today.

Supersport Race 2 is set to be the third race this week on the Isle of Man after a series of delays that have prevented racing from taking place since Tuesday, when it was also only the Supersport class that got a race in, and even that over a reduced three-lap distance. Today's race will also be only over three laps.

Michael Dunlop won Race 1 in fine style, having a lead of over 20 seconds by the end.

Dean Harrison and Peter Hickman joined Dunlop on the podium on Tuesday, although neither seemed confident of being able to put up a stronger challenge in the second race against the Dunlop-Ducati combination that has won the last three Supersport races.

Dunlop himself has won the last nine Supersport TTs and will be looking for a fourth consecutive Supersport double at the TT today, which would also mark his 35th TT win.

Today's schedule also includes a two-lap Sportbike race and a four-lap Senior TT, although as ever it will be weather-dependent. The schedule has been delayed by one hour today as a result of a road traffic collision on the mountain road this morning.