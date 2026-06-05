2026 Isle of Man TT LIVE: Supersport Race 2 updates
Live coverage from the 2026 Isle of Man TT Supersport Race 2, the first of three races scheduled for 5 June
Live updates from Supersport Race 2 at the 2026 Isle of Man TT which is due to start at 12:45 local time. Sportbike Race 1 and the Senior TT are also scheduled for today.
Supersport Race 2 is set to be the third race this week on the Isle of Man after a series of delays that have prevented racing from taking place since Tuesday, when it was also only the Supersport class that got a race in, and even that over a reduced three-lap distance. Today's race will also be only over three laps.
Michael Dunlop won Race 1 in fine style, having a lead of over 20 seconds by the end.
Dean Harrison and Peter Hickman joined Dunlop on the podium on Tuesday, although neither seemed confident of being able to put up a stronger challenge in the second race against the Dunlop-Ducati combination that has won the last three Supersport races.
Dunlop himself has won the last nine Supersport TTs and will be looking for a fourth consecutive Supersport double at the TT today, which would also mark his 35th TT win.
Today's schedule also includes a two-lap Sportbike race and a four-lap Senior TT, although as ever it will be weather-dependent. The schedule has been delayed by one hour today as a result of a road traffic collision on the mountain road this morning.
Not a retirment for Browne, that's just how he's showing on the timing because of his transponder issues.
It's two for two in the Supersport class for Dunlop, for the fifth year in a row. That's 35 TT wins now.
Harrison takes another second, and it's another third for Hickman.
Mike Browne retired on the final lap after Cronk ny Mona.
22.7s now between the front two. Dunlop has Harrison in his sights. Hickman a further 18s back.
TT+ reporting that Jamie Cringle has had a crash. Reported as conscious and talking but has been taken to Noble's hospital by helicopter.
Dunlop now 20s clear of Harrison, looking at a gap similar to Race 1. Harrison has pulled some time back out on Hickman, 19s that gap now.
Looks like Conor Cummins has retired at the end of lap two. He's entered the pits and dismounted to the North Lincs Components Suzuki.
16s now between the leaders, and Hickman closing in slightly on Harrison, 15s the gap now with a lap to go.
11.9s now for Dunlop over Harrison, who is 16s clear of Hickman.
Jordan losing time to Brookes, 6.7s between them in the battle for fourth with just over a lap to go.
7s now for Dunlop, he's running away with this on lap two.
Hickman gets to Ramsey 15s behind Harrison.
Jordan running fourth ahead of Brookes and Coward.
Dunlop now 4s clear of Harrison. Hickman 15s back. Gaps behind all 10s or so.
Dunlop gained 5 seconds in the pits over Harrison, and he leads by 1.7s at Glen Helen on lap two.
Hickman now 13s adrift.
Harrison just passes Browne entering the pits, but Browne jumps Harrison in the stop itself.
Dunlop enters 3.6s down on Harrison but looks to have a clean enough stop.
Hickman 8.6s adrift of Dunlop as he enters the pits.
129mph lap for Harrison on that lap one there.
Dunlop now 3.8s behind Harrison as they reach the Bungalow. Remember, pit stops at the end of this lap one.
Hickman now 6.4s behind Dunlop in second and 9.4s clear of Jordan in fourth.
Harrison continues to lead at Ballaugh, 1.9s now his gap. Hickman third and 4s off the lead. Mike Browne having transponder issues.
Harrison leads at Glen Helen on lap one, he's 1.4s clear of Dunlop, then it's Jordan third.
The first starters are away for this one with Browne leading them off from Jordan, Harrison, Coward, Johnson, Dunlop, and Brookes.
Here's your first 10 starters for today's Supersport Race 2. Also keep an eye out for Ian Hutchinson and Dominic Herbertson starting 11th and 12th, respectively. Herbertson especially was fast on Tuesday, finishing sixth. Hutchinson was in the top-10, too, in ninth.
- Mike Browne
- Paul Jordan
- Dean Harrison
- Jamie Coward
- David Johnson
- Michael Dunlop
- Josh Brookes
- Michael Evans
- Peter Hickman
- Conor Cummins
15 minutes out now from the Supersport race start. You can check the results from Race 1 here.
Around 25 minutes out from Supersport Race 2 now. Of course, Michael Dunlop won earlier in the week in this class. A win today would be his 10th in a row in Supersport, a fifth consecutive double in the class. Plus, it would be his 35th TT win across all classes and a fourth consecutive win aboard the Ducati Panigale V2.
All of the delays and postponements this week means we arrive on Friday having only run two races: Superbike last Sunday and Supersport Race 1 on Tuesday. Both of those classes will get their second race today (the second 'Superbike' race being the Senior, of course), if the weather allows, and Sportbike will also get its first race of the week, with its second scheduled for tomorrow.
So far just the single one-hour delay to today's schedule, which is fairly good going by the standard of this week. It's not even for weather, either, instead a road traffic collision on the mountain road this morning forced a delay of one hour to the road closing time and consequently the whole schedule.
Full story here.
Welcome to live coverage of today's races from the 2026 Isle of Man TT. Supersport Race 2 is due to get underway in around an hour at 12:45 local time.