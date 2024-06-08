Isle of Man TT: Saturday - As it happened

Well, two weeks at the Isle of Man TT are over. We've really enjoyed it, I hope you did as well. Bring on 2025!
See you then.
13:00 - Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 2 (2 laps) - Winner: Michael Dunlop
14:15 - Rutter Legacy Lap (Parade Lap)
15:30 - Entire Cover insurance Supertwin TT Race 2 (2 laps) - Winner: Michael Dunlop
18:00 - Milwaukee Senior TT (4 laps) - Winner: Davey Todd
Race reports available below:
1. Todd
2. Brookes
3. Harrison
4. Hillier
5. McGuinness
Davey Todd has won the 2024 Senior TT! What a performance.
Todd has a 42.3 second lead over Brookes - They are at the Bungalow, only 8 miles or so to go!
Todd is getting a standing ovation around the whole circuit - despite the DNFs for Hickman and Dunlop, Todd has deserved this. He has been fantastic!
Todd has everything under control - 41.1 seconds lead for the BMW rider. Brookes has kept up the pace over Harrison, 13.5 seconds is the gap.
Todd starts his last lap with 35.8 seconds lead over Brookes. So close for Davey...
Todd leads by 32.3 seconds at Ramsey on lap 3 - Brookes has opened the gap to 12.2 over Harrison in 3rd. Hillier in 4th place and Mike Browne impressing in 5th on the Aprilia.
McGuinness is in 6th place.
Todd leads by 28.7 seconds from Brookes, Harrison sits 3rd - 9.1 back from 2nd place.
Davey Todd leads at the end of lap 2, Josh Brookes is in 2nd. Harrison 3rd.
Hickman has crashed at Ginger Hall - Rider ok according to Manx Radio.
He hasn't appeared at Ramsey, an issue for Hickman?
Hickman is really pushing - 8.3 seconds over Todd and the lap record is well within touch
This is special from Peter Hickman, he is on for a projected 136.6 mph lap on lap 2. The lead is out to 4.8 seconds over Todd.
Both Hickman and Todd set opening laps in the 135 mph bracket. The lead for Hicky is 2.6 seconds over Todd. Brookes is in 3rd place, 13.3 seconds behind Todd.
Michael Dunlop has stopped on the mountain! He is out of the Senior TT, no 30th TT win.
Hickman is on for 135.6 mph lap from a standing start!
At Ramsey on lap 1 - Hickman leads by 2.6 seconds from Todd, Dunlop isn't starting like he did in the first Superbike race. 5.9 off Todd in 3rd place. Harrison in 4th and Brookes in 5th place for FHO Racing.
Peter Hickman leads by 1.5 seconds from Davey Todd, Michael Dunlop is back in third place.
Hickman leads from Todd by 0.1, Michael Dunlop is 2.4 seconds back in 3rd place. Harrison is 1.3 seconds back from Dunlop in 3rd.
John McGuinness is away! The Senior TT is go!
Senior TT - Top 10 start list
|1
John McGuinness – Honda Racing UK, Honda
|2
(No Jamie Coward)
|3
Dean Harrison – Honda Racing UK, Honda
|4
Ian Hutchinson – Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles, Honda
|5
James Hillier – WTF Racing, Honda
|6
Michael Dunlop – Hawk Racing, Honda
|7
Josh Brookes – Monster Energy BMW by FHO Racing, BMW
|8
Davey Todd – Milwaukee BMW Motorrad, BMW
|9
Craig Neve – Bathams Ales, Honda
|10
Peter Hickman – Monster Energy BMW by FHO Racing, BMW
The one everyone wants to win, 5 minutes to go.