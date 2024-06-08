Michael Dunlop takes his 28th TT win in Supersport race 2

A 28th TT win for Michael Dunlop in the second Supersport Race, sees him make it six wins in a row in the class since 2022.

Dunlop was in a battle for the two lap race with Honda Racing’s Dean Harrison & Davey Todd onboard the Powertoolmate Ducati. But the Yamaha R6 in the hands of Dunlop proved to be too strong as he got the hammer down on the final lap to win by 3.8 seconds.

But it wasn’t all straight forward for the Ballymoney man as Dean Harrison got the gap down to 0.9 at the end of the first lap, which set up a mouth watering last lap shoot-out between the two.

As the race progressed on lap two, it was clear that Dunlop clicked into his groove and showed why he is the Supersport king around the TT, as he built the gap up to 4.8 seconds over Harrison at the Bungalow.

Davey Todd was able to run as high as second on Lap one, but struggled to run the pace that Dunlop & Harrison did on Lap 2. At the line, Harrison crossed it first on the road and waited to see if his charge over the mountain was enough to overhaul Dunlop, but it wasn’t.

3.8 seconds was the winning margin for Michael Dunlop as he notches up TT win #28.

Supersport Race 2

Outside of the top three, it was a great result for Jamie Coward onboard the KTS Racing Triumph in fourth place as he beat Peter Hickman by 2.2 seconds. Hickman struggling at TT 2024 with his Triumph, finishing ninth in race 1 & fifth today.

Manx rider Michael Evans scored a brilliant top ten finish onboard his Smith Racing Triumph by finishing in ninth place.

But Michael Dunlop will get the chance to add another win to the tally as he guns for his second Supertwin win of the week, at 15:30 (UK time)

