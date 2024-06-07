Isle of Man TT confirms final day schedule with three races

The PE Superstock Race 2 has been dropped from the schedule as the Isle of Man TT is set for 3-race final day on Saturday.

Michael Dunlop
Michael Dunlop

Following heavy rain early in the day and an unpredictable forecast for the remainder of Friday, both the Superstock and Supersport races were cancelled.

Prior to the delays, Race 2 of the Supersport class was expected to be up first at 11:45 UK time, before the Superstock Race 2 followed at 15:30.

Buth with rain hovering over the north and west sides of the island, and significant procedures needed before and after racing, the Clerk of the course took the decision to cancel all racing on Friday.

That means a new schedule for Saturday has been set.

The final day of the TT usually stages just one race - the 6-lap Senior TT race.

However, due to previous delays and postponements, the Senior TT was first joined by Race 2 of the Supertwin class.

But more changes have now seen the addition of the Monster Energy Supersport Race 2, which will kick off the three-race schedule.

Dropped altogether is the Superstock race. 

The Supersport race will consist of two laps, as will the Supertwin race, while the Senior TT has gone from 6 to 4 laps in distance.

