Friday's racing cancelled at Isle of Man TT, Saturday schedule update to follow

Update: Isle of Man TT organisers have confirmed that today's Superstock and Supersport races will not take place.

Set to be completed was a 4-lap Monster Energy Supersport TT race, as well as the 3-lap PE Superstock race.

The Supersport race was initially set to start at 11:45 UK time before the Superstock race followed at 15:30.

However, with morning rain causing havoc to the TT schedule once again, and a second delay, the Clerk of the course decided against any racing as heavy rain is still in the area.

An update to Saturday's schedule will be issued this afternoon at 15:30 UK time.