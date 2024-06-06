Conor Cummins withdraws from the remainder of the 2024 Isle of Man TT

Conor Cummins has confirmed his withdrawal from the remainder of the 2024 Isle of Man TT Races.

In a short statement, Cummins said: “I have withdrawn from the 2024 Isle of Man TT Races with immediate effect, and will provide an update on my plans for the remainder of the season in the coming weeks. I’d like to thank all my sponsors and family for their continued support and wish my fellow competitors the best for the remainder of the TT.”



The news comes after Cummins suffered two DNFs in the opening races of TT 2024, with the 12-time podium finisher retiring from the opening Monster Energy Supersport Race and the RST Superbike Race, and finishing 8th in today’s RL360 Superstock Race.

Conor Cummins

Cummins re-signed with the Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles team for an eighth successive year following a period of speculation as to who he would ride for in 2024. The Manxman ultimately chose to remain with team and, after a viral illness side-lined him for much of TT 2023, was determined to be back on the podium and in the hunt for race victories.



The statement said that no further detail has been given around Cummins’ decision at this time.