Conor Cummins withdraws from the remainder of the 2024 Isle of Man TT

The news comes after the Manx rider finished 8th place in today's Superstock race.

Conor Cummins
Conor Cummins

Conor Cummins has confirmed his withdrawal from the remainder of the 2024 Isle of Man TT Races.

In a short statement, Cummins said: “I have withdrawn from the 2024 Isle of Man TT Races with immediate effect, and will provide an update on my plans for the remainder of the season in the coming weeks. I’d like to thank all my sponsors and family for their continued support and wish my fellow competitors the best for the remainder of the TT.”
 
The news comes after Cummins suffered two DNFs in the opening races of TT 2024, with the 12-time podium finisher retiring from the opening Monster Energy Supersport Race and the RST Superbike Race, and finishing 8th in today’s RL360 Superstock Race.

Conor Cummins
Conor Cummins

Cummins re-signed with the Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles team for an eighth successive year following a period of speculation as to who he would ride for in 2024. The Manxman ultimately chose to remain with team and, after a viral illness side-lined him for much of TT 2023, was determined to be back on the podium and in the hunt for race victories.
 
The statement said that no further detail has been given around Cummins’ decision at this time.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
5m ago
What the drivers make of F1’s 2026 regulations as ‘slow’ fears emerge
A render of what the F1 2026 cars could look like
A render of what the F1 2026 cars could look like
F1
News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton says podium ‘isn’t far away’ as he details Mercedes’ biggest improvement
Lewis Hamilton (GBR), Mercedes AMG F1 Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR), Mercedes AMG F1 Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9…
F1
News
2h ago
Red Bull door shutting “doesn’t change anything” for Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB walks the circuit. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada,
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB walks the circuit. Formula 1 World Championship,…
F1
News
3h ago
Esteban Ocon denies Alpine F1 exit is ‘punishment’ for Pierre Gasly clash
Esteban Ocon (FRA), Alpine F1 Team Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Preparation
Esteban Ocon (FRA), Alpine F1 Team Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9,…
F1
News
4h ago
‘Manuel Override Mode’: F1’s new overtaking aid - and DRS replacement - explained
F1 2026 car render
F1 2026 car render

Latest News

RR
News
4h ago
Conor Cummins withdraws from the remainder of the 2024 Isle of Man TT
Conor Cummins
Conor Cummins
F1
News
5h ago
'Shouldn’t have trusted him’ - Kevin Magnussen still at odds with Sergio Perez over crash
The Red Bull Racing RB20 of Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing removed by marshals after the race stopping start crash.
The Red Bull Racing RB20 of Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing removed by…
F1
News
6h ago
Alpine rule out sale of F1 team: “No way we’re going to give up”
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Race
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8…
RR
Results
7h ago
2024 Isle of Man TT Results (Thursday)
Davey Todd
Davey Todd