Rain forces Isle of Man TT race postponement

Thursday action curtailed at Isle of Man TT by weather

The final race on Thursday at the Isle of Man TT was postponed due to the weather.

The Supersport TT Race 2 must now be rescheduled.

Thursday was originally scheduled as a rest day but, after cancellations earlier in the week, was used to catch-up.

A red flag in the first race, the Sidecar TT, prompted another reshuffle on Thursday.

Davey Todd then won his first-ever race at the TT in the Superstock class.

The Crowes won the restarted Sidecar TT.

But, the Supersport was pushed back from afternoon until evening due to reports of rain.

The clerk of the course later confirmed that no more racing could take place on Thursday due to wet roads.

A new schedule has been confirmed for the final two days of the TT.

Friday 7 June
10:00 - Roads Close
10:30 - Solo Warm Up (1 lap)
11:45 - Supersport TT Race 2 (4 laps)
15.30 - Superstock TT Race 2 (3 laps)

Saturday 8 June
Race Day 6
10:00 - Roads Close
10:30 - Solo Warm Up (1 lap)
11:45 - Supertwin TT Race 2 (2 laps)
14.30 - Senior TT Race (4 laps)

