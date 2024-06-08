Michael Dunlop scores 29th TT win in red-flagged Supertwin race 2

Dunlop adds another win to his TT tally as race gets red flagged due to incident on lap two

Michael Dunlop
Michael Dunlop

It’s a four-timer for Michael Dunlop at TT 2024 as he scores a Supertwin double onboard his MD Racing Paton in the lightweight class. Dunlop made it a quick fire double after winning Supersport race 2 earlier in the day, he was set to smash the Supertwin lap record before the race was red flagged due to an incident on lap two.

The results were then declared after lap one, meaning he takes his 29th TT victory from Swan Racing’s Peter Hickman in second place, with Mike Browne scoring his first TT podium of the week in third.

From the start, Dunlop controlled the pace from Hickman with the Ballymoney man opening a 3.5 second lead over the Englishman at Glen Helen on lap one. The lead got up to 8.1 seconds before Hickman cut the gap to 6.4 seconds at the end of lap one.

Jamie Coward was fighting for the podium on lap one, he had to retire on the mountain due to bike issues. Which then left an epic battle between Dominic Herbertson and Mike Browne for third place.

Back at the front, Dunlop was inside the existing Supertwin lap record by 8 seconds and had opened the gap to 17.4 seconds over Hickman in second. Herbertson was a further 11 seconds back on Hickman in third place, but due to the red flag and the count back of results to the end of lap one, he loses the podium to Mike Browne.

The official Isle of Man TT social media account confirmed that the incident happened at Handley's on lap two.

The Senior TT is due to start at 18:00 (UK time) over four laps.

