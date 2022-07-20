"I'm an Isle of Man resident - we know the TT is dangerous but it's special too"

Since its inception in 1907 over 200 riders have tragically lost their lives racing in the TT, let alone 5 in 2022. This is in addition to the countless number of injured riders and spectators whose lives have changed forever.

The dreadful sight of a red flag being waved makes your heart sink, as you know that a life-threatening accident has potentially occurred on the course. Then the commentary feed goes silent as music starts playing on the radio.

Everybody awaits news of any updates, praying that all involved are okay and their families. Thoughts rush through your mind, and you question whether the TT should be stopped. However, this is only a temporary emotional reaction to the saddened news.

Although hearing of a rider's passing never gets easier, some comfort can be given knowing that they die doing what they love. Racing those few minutes around the Mountain Course, riders have experienced more out of life than most people will have in a lifetime.

The adrenaline and enjoyment of racing in the TT is addictive, and without the danger I do not believe many riders would take part. Astonishingly, many privateers don’t earn money from racing in the TT, it's the sheer love and passion for the sport that drives them to compete.

Furthermore, the TT is not just a motorace, it's a festival! From watching the seriousness of competitors tackling the Mountain Course during the daytime, to enjoying the comedy that the likes of ‘The World Famous Purple Helmets’ stunt team bring, there is plenty to look forward to throughout TT fortnight.

Not to mention the sampling of the local Bushy’s Ale and Davison’s Ice Cream, which is always a hit with visitors and locals alike.

Around 40,000 people flock to the island for TT: composed of hard core bikers and those who just want to soak up the general atmosphere. The Sunday after practice week is affectionately named ‘Mad Sunday’.

This is where the general public get to ride the Mountain Course and make believe that they are Mike Hailwood, Giacomo Agostini, Joey Dunlop, John McGuiness or Peter Hickman. The Isle of Man truly comes alive, and it is an exhilarating time of the year.

The TT will alway be a dangerous race. I can understand people who don't know much about motorbike racing wanting the TT to be stopped, however they don’t know what the event truly represents.

The riders are not forced to compete in the TT, and it brings so much joy to the fans. How would you feel if you were no longer able to do something you enjoyed?