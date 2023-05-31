Bike wrecked at Isle of Man TT after collision with a pheasant

Williams crashed on the opening day of the event after hitting a pheasant, which was unfortunately killed as a result of the collision.

The Welsh privateer came to blows with the bird at Laurel Bank, 11 miles into his second lap.

What is renowned as the most dangerous race in the world when it comes to two-wheel racing Williams suffered the same fate as many before him, although in an unusual circumstance.

Williams did not suffer any injuries as a result of his crash, however, his Triumph 675 was completely wrecked.

As part of a bid to keep his Isle of Man TT hopes alive, Williams is hoping to return to action today thanks to his sponsors.

While the accident might not be a common one around the 37.73 mile course, Williams was not alone with regards to encountering birds as multiple riders admitted to close calls.

It’s traditionally thought that wildlife can play more of a factor during practice week, not as the event rolls into qualifying and beyond.

The 2023 Isle of Man TT continues on Wednesday with Qualifying 3 for the Superbike, Superstock, Supersport, Supertwin and Sidecar categories.